Daniel Rios’ 2027 NFL Draft Big Board: Ranking the Top 50 Prospects

With Week 0 action set to kick off for college football this week, it’s time to reveal my initial top 50 big board for the 2027 NFL Draft class. It was tough to narrow down this list with the sheer amount of talent in this class.

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No matter how many times I look at this ranking, there is something I want to change. So, at this point, it’s time to just put it out there. I’m sure everyone will agree because that’s just how the internet works.

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In all seriousness, here’s my top 50 players in the 2027 draft class.

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1. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Ohio State at Northwestern Nov 16, 2024 Chicago, Illinois, USA Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Damon Walters 21 tries to tackle Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith 4 during the second half at Wrigley Field. Chicago Wrigley Field Illinois USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxBanksx 20241116_map_bb6_250

It’s hard not to rank Jeremiah Smith at No. 1. 6-foot-3 and 223 pounds, he can do everything you want from a No. 1 receiver. There’s a reason he’s dominated the college football scene since his freshman days at Ohio State.

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2. Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

The one player Smith said he had trouble against in? Leonard Moore.

Moore is a true complete corner. He can play either man or zone, press or in the slot, and will get in to make plays against the run. His play at the cornerback position is literal art.

3. Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Carolina

Next year’s draft class has a talented EDGE rusher group, and Dylan Stewart leads the group. He’s 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds but has rare athleticism for his size. The closing speed and burst are Stewart’s game-changing traits.

4. Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

Many think Smith is the top receiver in this class, but Cam Coleman is closer than people think. He transferred to Texas this past offseason to team up with Arch Manning. It’ll be exciting to watch him in a Texas offense led by Steve Sarkisian.

5. David Stone, DT, Oklahoma

Maybe the biggest gamble on this list, but that’s what summer scouting is about. David Stone was a five-star recruit out of high school and has been in a rotational role his first two seasons at Oklahoma. 2026 is his year to be the starter, and the expectation is he’ll break out with his explosiveness from the defensive tackle position.

6. Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

Imago October 11, 2025: Texas Longhorns linebacker Colin Simmons 1 awaits the snap of the ball during the Allstate Red River Rivalry game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. / CSM Dallas United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251011_zma_c04_606 Copyright: xFreddiexBeckwithx

Another fun edge in this class. Colin Simmons is right there with Stewart, and some have the two flipped. I liked Stewart just a tad more, but that shouldn’t discredit the type of player Simmons is. He has an answer for anything out on the edge, and his twitchiness is a treat to watch.

7. Arch Manning, QB, Texas

This is the third Texas player in the top 10, so you can gauge their expectations for 2026. Arch Manning is a highly talked-about prospect, and yes, he didn’t start off 2025 as people anticipated. Watching the back half of 2025, it’s all there in him to be the No. 1 quarterback in this class. His pocket movement stood out to me.

8. Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

It’s neck and neck for me on who the No. 1 quarterback in this class is. With that being said, Dante Moore has to be right behind Manning in the rankings. Moore’s touch on the ball is special, and he isn’t afraid to push it down the field. He had plenty of beautiful passes down the sideline that were NFL-type throws.

9. Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

Jordan Seaton transferred to LSU after a couple of seasons at Colorado, and looks the part to be a dominant tackle in the SEC. His footwork and hand placement could improve, but what kept coming back to me was his athleticism. When he’s allowed to run, man, does he get out and run.

10. Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida

Are there any running back prospects like Ashton Jeanty and Jeremiyah Love at this moment? No, but I can try to hype up the one I love as much as possible. Jadan Baugh has everything you want to see out of a first-round running back and showed he can handle a big workload with 221 carries last season.

11. Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

Seaton is more of the atheltic type at tackle, but Trevor Goosby is a mauler. He’s just powerful; the second Goosby gets engaged, he will drive the defender out of the way. He has the makings to be the first tackle off the board, which is why he’s in the top 15.

12. A’Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon

A’Mauri Washington could’ve gone in the top 50 of last year’s draft but decided to return to school. His explosive burst up the field for a player at 330 pounds just doesn’t look real, but it is. He should have a successful season to make him a lock for the first round next April.

13. Ahmad Moten, DT, Miami

It’s the year of the defensive tackle. The top five guys in this class for me are all fun to watch, and Ahmad Moten is the third defensive tackle in the top 15 (and not the last). The Miami defensive line will be scary again this season, and Moten is a driving force behind that.

14. Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

Imago Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

We just saw an Oregon tight end go in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and the one who is projected to go in 2027 may be better. Jamari Johnson has true NFL size at 6-foot-5 and 257 pounds and moves like a receiver in the open field. He can also block in-line, which is crucial in today’s NFL.

15. Justin Scott, DT, Miami

Here’s the fourth defensive tackle in the top 15, and it’s deserved. Justin Scott is much like Stone, just constant flashes on his tape for a former five-star recruit. If he can put it all together this season, he’s a first-round pick.

16. Sammy Brown, LB, Clemson

I was impressed by the 2027 linebacker class as a whole, but compared to the rest of the group, not many of them ranked highly in the overall rankings. Sammy Brown is the first one, and he can play all three downs and is the athlete to chase plays all over the field.

17. Carter Smith, OT, Indiana

Carter Smith will play tackle for Indiana this season, but I like him more as a guard for the NFL. Regardless, he’s definitely the best lineman in college at the moment, and was a consensus All-American last season. His ability to work in the run game sets him apart from others.

18. Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

Ellis Robinson is a little lighter at cornerback, but man, he doesn’t play like it. Robinson isn’t scared to come downhill and make plays against the run. But with his smaller size, the fluid hips to turn and run consistently show up in his tape.

19. Will Echoles, DT, Ole Miss

Anytime you watch an Ole Miss game, Will Echoles is probably somewhere in the pile after each play. He just has a knack for being around the ball, showing a deep understanding of what offenses are trying to throw at him. He’s the fifth defensive tackle in the top 20.

20. Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

If you were to have Kewan Lacy over Baugh, I wouldn’t hate it. Lacy has excellent durability, with over 300 carries last season and over 1,500 yards. He’s not only a bulldozer but can also run defenders over and has the agility to make quick cuts upfield to gash defenses.

21. KJ Bolden, SAF, Georgia

The safety class has some intriguing prospects, and as much as I like KJ Bolden, this class is just stacked in more valuable positions. 21 feels low for him, but I just couldn’t put him any higher. When you’re playing a Kirby Smart defense, you have to have elite instincts, and Bolden does, which separates him from the rest of the safeties in this class.

22. Will Heldt, EDGE, Clemson

Will Heldt is around 6-foot-6 and around 260 pounds, true NFL edge size. I’m worried about the athlete he can be at the next level, but I’m willing to bet on his size. I felt like he had an answer for any situation on the field, showing the deep bag he has as an edge rusher.

23. Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

Maybe one of the craziest stories I can remember about a top quarterback prospect. Last season was the first full year as a starting quarterback for Drew Mestemaker since high school, and it didn’t look like it. His natural arm talent is off the charts; he just needs to reel in his footwork to be more consistent.

24. Trey’Dez Green, TE, LSU

It’ll be a joy to watch Trey’Dez Green in an offense called by Lane Kiffin. Green is 6-foot-7 and 240 pounds and just a freak of an athlete. Those terms get said a lot in draft coverage, but Green really is one. The way he moves for a tight end shouldn’t be allowed, and he showed off his ball skills, having 20 contested catches last season.

25. Omarion Miller, WR, ASU

Imago November 8, 2025: Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller 4 looks on between plays during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between Colorado and West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. /CSM Morgantown United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251108_zma_c04_1188 Copyright: xBrianxFisherx

Omarion Miller needs refinement to be a first-round receiver, but with Hines Ward coaching him at ASU, he should get it. He has the size, ball skills, and speed to be a true No. 1 receiver in the NFL. He’s someone I’m really excited to watch in 2026.

26. Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE, Alabama

Plain speed is what Yhonzae Pierre brings off the edge. He is a former five-star recruit for Alabama, and I can’t wait to see what steps he takes in his game this season. The athletic traits are all there to be a first-round talent.

27. Greg Johnson, OG, Minnesota

It’s a weaker interior line group, but one player did stand out above the rest: Greg Johnson.

He’s 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds, and has starting experience at every position along the line. Mix the versatility with his pure strength, and you get the picture of why he’s in first-round conversations.

28. Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

The size Matayo Uiagalelei packs gives pure NFL size. 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds, he has a good base to be an A+ run defender at the next level. Just needs to become more flexible; pass rush was my main concern.

29. Darian Mensah, QB, Miami

One of the bigger surprises from this summer scouting cycle for me was Darian Mensah. Didn’t anticipate I’d like him this much to have him as my fourth-ranked quarterback. The arm strength concerns are real, but I saw a smart quarterback who knew where the ball should go most of the time.

30. Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, LB, Notre Dame

One player who I think can shoot up this board by the end of the 2026 season. Kynstonn Viliamu-Asa can rush the passer, stop the run, and drop back into coverage. His hands are strong, and his burst to chase players across the field is evident.

31. Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama

I’ve seen mixed opinions on Zabien Brown, but I loved the fluidity he played with. More of a zone corner, due to his elite instincts in off-coverage. Excited to see him take a jump this next season.

32. Jelani McDonald, SAF, Texas

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CFP Quarterfinal Texas vs Arizona State JAN 01 January 1, 2025: Jelani McDonald 25 of Texas battles with Montana Warren 9 of Arizona State during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – a CFP Quarterfinal – featuring the 5 seed Texas Longhorns vs 4 seed Arizona State Sun Devils, played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Texas survives double-OT with a 39-31 win over Arizona State. Cecil Copeland/CSMCredit Image: Cecil Copeland/Cal Media Atlanta Georgia United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20250101_faf_c04_084.jpg CecilxCopelandx csmphotothree339745

Just a playmaker. The best way to describe Jelani McDonald is that he’s all over the field. Active eyes to understand what’s going on and what’s developing, and isn’t scared to come downhill and hit somebody. Needs to really settle down before making tackles, but McDonald has everything you want out of a safety prospect.

33. Austin Siereveld, OG, Ohio State

Another player on this list who played tackle in 2025, but I feel is a better guard in the NFL. Austin Siereveld is expected to switch to guard for Ohio State this season with his 6-foot-5, 327-pound frame. His range is a treat to watch.

34. Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

Definitely a big gamble on Charlie Becker, but from what I saw in the back half of 2025, it was inspiring. His straight-line speed to win vertically is scary, and he tracks the ball so well downfield. Becker’s strong hands are another reason he was one of Fernando Mendoza’s favorite targets down the stretch.

35. Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri

Ahmad Hardy is an explosive back who accelerates at a different level than others in this class. Over 250 attempts last season, and he ran for 1,648 yards, showing his ability to keep his weight under him while making cuts.

36. Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana

I cannot wait to watch Nick Marsh with Indiana this season. Had maybe the most fun watching him this summer, with his technical route running and strong hands. He had a route against Maryland that showed excellent hip sink and explosiveness off cuts.

37. Xavier Atkins, LB, Auburn

Size is the main concern for Xavier Atkins. But there’s no doubt the type of athlete he is. Just watch the game against Arkansas or Vanderbilt last season, and you’ll see why he made the top 50. Burst and speed are next level.

38. Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

Imago Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Kelley Jones (1) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Kelley Jones packs a lengthy frame at 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds. He does a great job of suffocating receivers and crowding their space downfield. Jones is a great zone corner as well, with active eyes that allow him to jump other routes.

39. Brauntae Johnson, SAF, Notre Dame

One secondary I can’t wait to watch is Notre Dame’s this next season cause it’s littered with talent. Brauntae Johnson’s interception against Pittsburgh was just everything you want to see out of a safety. Active eyes and burst to act on it. Thought he could improve in the run game, but he isn’t scared to come downhill and make hits at all.

40. Quincy Rhodes Jr., EDGE, Arkansas

I understand why some others may not be as high on Quincy Rhodes Jr., and he definitely needs to be more consistent this season. But when you watch him operate and use his spin move, it’s jaw-dropping. Not only that, but his closing speed on the quarterback is scary for a 6-foot-6, 276-pound edge.

41. Evan Tengesdahl, OG, Cincinnati

Wrote about Evan Tengesdahl being one of “my guys” in this class, and I still stand by it. Great size at 6-foot-3 and 323 pounds, and he has good range to get out to the second level.

42. Cayden Green, OT, Missouri

I wasn’t anticipating loving Cayden Green as much as I did, but came around to him after watching more. NFL size at 6-foot-5 and 324 pounds, having the versatility to move inside to guard. I felt he worked well in a zone scheme and has good hand placement while in pass pro (smart punch timing as well).

43. Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville

Injuries slowed down Isaac Brown in 2025, but when he was on the field, he was a weapon. Acceleration is elite, and the ability to make defenders miss looks natural to him. Can also be used as a receiver, giving him the versatility he needs.

44. CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

CJ Carr is like Mensah in that I didn’t think I’d like him as much. His ability to later the ball over defenses is elite and showed he can work through a progression. Major green flags for a first-year starter; excited to see what his second year will bring.

45. Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

Imago January 08, 2026 Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss 6 in action during the College Football Playoff Semifinal game between the Miami Hurricanes and Ole Miss Rebels in Glendale, Arizona. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Glendale United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260108_zma_c04_305 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

I view Carr and Trinidad Chambliss very similarly, so that’s why they’re right next to each other. Chambliss has a fun story, and it was great to see his success at Ole Miss last season. The playmaking ability is evident and a reason Chambliss is in the top 50.

46. Bryant Wesco Jr., WR, Clemson

No doubt, if Bryant Wesco Jr. is top 20 by the end of the season, I wouldn’t even think twice. A back injury last season sidelined him in what was looking like a highly productive season. Wesco can do it all out wide and looks to showcase he’s that dominant receiver in 2026.

47. Kenyatta Jackson Jr., EDGE, Ohio State

Another good-sized edge in this class. Kenyatta Jackson Jr. is 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds. He has pure power to collapse the pocket and a great motor to stay active throughout the game. Jackson is a smart player and will be a leader on Ohio State’s defense in 2026.

48. Ben Roberts, LB, Texas Tech

The linebacker duo of Jacob Rodriguez and Ben Roberts was fun to watch last season. Now it’s time for Roberts to step into the spotlight and lead the Texas Tech defense. Roberts ‘ instincts and downhill speed are why he’s in the top 50.

49. Kade Pieper, IOL, Iowa

Another fluid offensive lineman coming out of Iowa? Shouldn’t shock anyone. Kade Pieper moves tremendously for his size and has the needed range to operate in a zone scheme. Agility and hands also stand out. Just needs to work on overall power and anchoring ability.

50. Chris Cole, LB, Georgia

Chris Cole wasn’t a full-time starter last season, but with CJ Allen out of the picture, it’s time for Cole to lead the Georgia defense. His tape is littered with five-star traits that just show the type of athlete he is. Cole is just a very raw player and needs to play with more instincts in 2026.