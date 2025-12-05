Darius Slay Announces If Eagles’ Return is Possible After Rejecting Bills

Darius Slay’s future with the Buffalo Bills became uncertain after he refused to report to the team. Currently unsure about a decision to play under Sean McDermott, the 34-year-old was asked whether he wanted to rejoin the Philadelphia Eagles. Making it clear that none of the statements he made were lies, the star cornerback expressed uncertainty.

Slay stated that he himself is unsure about the next move, as his focus currently lies on something completely different. Speaking to Emmanuel Acho, he said, “I don’t know really. I honestly don’t know, man. I’m just telling you because the fact though, like I said, I had a real big impact with my kid. Me and my oldest son, we’ve been going through the wars together.”

During his conversation with Acho, Slay mentioned that his oldest son (18) is currently in his senior year of high school football, which is very important to their family. He explained that they have been together through every step of his son’s football journey, right from the start. Slay also mentioned being focused on his middle child’s games. Being present for his kids made him unsure about making any big move in his sporting career as of now. His son’s final season is a big reason why Slay is thinking more about family than football right now.

This came after Slay’s future with the Buffalo Bills appeared uncertain. He was claimed off waivers on December 3, 2025, after being released by the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, right after the major move, he told the team he would not report and said he would take a few days to decide whether he wants to keep playing.

Having made it clear that he is now focused on prioritizing his role as a father, Darius Slay seemed unbothered after being released by the Pittsburgh Steelers. His wife posted a video showing Slay happily playing at a park with their kids just days after the split. Adding more to the story, the simple caption “Daddy duties” also made his priorities clear.

Insider predicts Darius Slay and his agent forcing entry into the Philadelphia Eagles

Darius Slay might have clarified that he isn’t certain of his next move, but the word among insiders tells a completely different story. Amid the mystery surrounding his future with the NFL, insider Anthony Dibona claimed that the cornerback and his agent are collectively eyeing a potential return to the Philadelphia Eagles. According to the insider, the agent Drew Rosenhaus is quite “powerful” and is worthy enough to make the move work.

Darius Slay and Drew Rosenhaus are essentially forcing his way to the Eagles by threatening retirement as he “contemplates his future,” DiBona wrote on X. “Yet the Bills don’t technically have to comply with anything that Slay or Rosenhaus want. But things are tricky with such a powerful agent.”

Darius Slay could yet return to the Philadelphia Eagles, as he and the team had mutual interest in a reunion before Buffalo’s claim. Since Slay hasn’t formally joined Buffalo’s active roster, the possibility remains that Philadelphia could try to sign him again if he becomes available.