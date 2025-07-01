Darren Waller Forced to Pay $750,000 to Giants as New Dolphins TE Admits Giving Up on Contract Before Unretirement

As the trade hammer fell for the Dolphins, Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith went to the Steelers. For the Dolphins, it meant a crucial position of TE needed to be filled. And the guy for the job is Darren Waller.

As per a post on X by Fox Sports: NFL, the Dolphins are en route to strike a deal with the Giants to bring their former TE to Miami. As the post writes, “The #Dolphins are finalizing a trade with the #Giants for TE Darren Waller, per multiple reports. Miami is trading a conditional 2026 6th-round pick to the Giants for a 2027 7th-round pick and Waller, who is coming out of retirement to join the team.”

This move comes after Waller had notably decided to walk away from the Giants and call it quits. That decision came with a price tag as well. As Waller had put it recently, “The next three years would have been like $32 million…And I had to write a check to walk away. I had to write back $750,000 in bonus money to the Giants to walk away.”

Stay tuned, this story is developing.