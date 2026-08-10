Davante Adams Announces Retirement Stance as Rams WR Chases First Super Bowl at 33

Time may be catching up to Davante Adams, but he is not ready to quit. At 33, Adams has never won a Super Bowl and feels the effects of his long NFL career. Still, he believes he can keep playing and wants one more chance to chase a championship.

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“I got a unique situation just the way my body and my genes are set up,” Davante Adams said on Bussin’ With the Boys. “I can still go out there and look like year six, but I’ve recovered like year 13. That’s for sure.

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“I feel like I can go out there and still make it look like if you watch me at practice, you’d be like, ‘How’s that? How’s he still moving?’ When I get home or when I wake up the next day, I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, this is what 13 is supposed to feel like’.”

Age does take a toll on NFL players, and Adams knows it. Former Vikings safety Harrison Smith also explained that his joints no longer move as easily as they did when he was younger. Adams faces similar challenges in his recovery, but he is not ready to give up and currently has no plan to retire; he has even joked about it several times, saying he wants to retire when Matthew Stafford retires.

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He first shared the idea on the Rams’ team podcast and repeated it in December 2025.

“That was kind of a joke, kind of serious,” Adams said in December 2025. “I really don’t know how long I’m going to play. I just kind of mess around with (Stafford). I did make that comment to him, though. That was serious. At this point, I’m just grateful to be a part of something like this, and ride it out and see where we go.”

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One of his major goals remains winning a Super Bowl. Davante Adams entered the NFL in 2014 after the Green Bay Packers selected him in the second round of the draft out of Fresno State. He later played for the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets before joining the Los Angeles Rams. Over his career, Adams has played 178 games and recorded 1,017 catches for 12,633 yards and 117 touchdowns.

Despite those impressive numbers, he has never won a Super Bowl. Adams has reached the NFC Championship Game five times, four times with the Packers and once with the Rams, but lost each time.

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At 33, Davante Adams is now getting planned days off during Rams training camp. He still wants to practice, but the team wants to protect his body and keep him fresh for the season.

“Training camp is not supposed to come out here and tear your body down to separate the boys from the men,” Adams said Sunday after practice. “That’s the old school way of doing things. There are ways of separating the boys from the men, but I don’t think it’s through just trying to callous us coming out here and killing us on the field.”

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With this approach, let’s wait and see if he can win the Super Bowl this season.