Davante Adams Creates Problems for 31 NFL Franchises After Impressing Matthew Stafford at Rams OTAs

The first spiral came in smooth, almost surgical. No corner, no hesitation—just a crisp out route and the thud of a catch that made heads snap toward the sideline. Matthew Stafford gave a quick nod, the kind quarterbacks reserve for wideouts who don’t just get open, but get it. Davante Adams had barely broken a sweat at Rams OTAs, yet the message was already clear: he’s not here to play nice. He’s here to make 31 other franchises regret letting Los Angeles land him.

The Rams didn’t just reboot this offseason—they reloaded with intent. Shedding Cooper Kupp, while painful, freed up $7.52 million in cap space. And while it marked the end of a Super Bowl-era staple, it also paved the way for a new identity. With Matthew Stafford still at the helm and Puka Nacua entering his third season, Los Angeles doubled down by adding one of the league’s most consistent game-changers in Adams.

Adams and Nacua form a bridge between NFL eras—veteran savvy meets youthful explosiveness. Adams has logged five straight 1,000-yard seasons and six Pro Bowl nods, while Nacua erupted for 1,486 yards as a rookie before being slowed by injuries last year. Bleacher Report recently ranked the Adams-Nacua tandem as the fifth-best WR duo in the league, and Rams fans got an early taste of what this pairing could become thanks to a behind-the-scenes post from the team’s official X account.

The post showed Adams tutoring Nacua on route-running fundamentals, a moment that drew as much attention for its humility as its significance. If a third-year breakout star like Nacua is learning from Adams, it’s a sign of serious buy-in—and strategic culture-building from the Rams.

Adams knows the matchup problems this creates. Reflecting on a similar situation he had with Garrett Wilson last year in New York, he told reporters: “I had the pleasure of playing with Garrett Wilson out there in New York last year. Similar to that situation, we go play in Miami, and Jalen doesn’t know if he’s going to go with him or go with me.”

He added, “If you want to follow one or follow the other, either way you’re going to pay. It’s going to be difficult. We actually have to put the work in and do everything that’s going to lead to us having that success, but on paper, it’s definitely going to be a hell of a test for the opposition.”

That’s not just locker room hype—the numbers back it up. Adams is still one of the league’s most lethal technicians, and if he and Nacua stay healthy, Stafford has his most versatile duo since the Stafford–Johnson era in Detroit.

Rams QB can’t stop raving about his new favorite target

Matthew Stafford spent years getting torched by Davante Adams across the NFC North, watching helplessly as the Packers receiver destroyed his Lions‘ defenses. Now he’s finally got Adams on his side, and the early vibes are promising. The veteran QB seems just as energized by Adams’ presence. “We’re always talking out there, which is a lot of fun,” Stafford said after a recent OTA. “A guy that’s a veteran player, has played a lot of football, and had a lot of success, so it’s fun just trying to communicate as much as I can with him. Obviously, he’s made some great plays today, but it’s fun to work with guys who understand the game and still have a lot left in the tank. So, it was good.”

But it’s not just the routes or the hands catching Stafford’s eye. “He’s great in the meetings, incredibly detail-oriented,” Stafford added. “It’s fun to work with guys who understand the game.” That football IQ, the meticulous attention to every detail—that’s what made Adams Aaron Rodgers’ favorite target.

And now, it might give Stafford the edge he needs for one last postseason run. Reports suggest Stafford’s already continuing their chemistry sessions away from the facility, diving deeper into the playbook off-hours. He knows the window isn’t wide anymore. But with Adams on one side, Nacua on the other, and the right matchups in play, the Rams might not need much daylight to break through.

In a division stacked with defensive talent, Los Angeles is betting that precision—and veteran leadership—can win the arms race. And so far, it looks like Davante Adams is leading that charge.