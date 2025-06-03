David Andrews Gives Mike Vrabel a Reality Check in Retirement Message as Emotional Patriots Legend Breaks Down

On March 13, the center position on the New England Patriots roster became the focus of surprising news. Mike Vrabel bid adieu to a true gem for the 2025 season. Yes, we’re talking about David Andrews. But the veteran center, who spent nine years with the Patriots, wanted to be with the Pats. So, on May 28, he made the major decision to retire. But what truly moved everyone was the way the 32-year-old shared the reason behind his final decision. Andrews gave a heartfelt reality check, and his tears said it all.

On June 2, David Andrews addressed the press and reflected on his nine-year career with the Patriots. Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2015, he faced a path that could have easily led to a short or uncertain NFL journey. But against the odds, he made history by becoming the first undrafted offensive lineman to start in his debut game. That moment marked the beginning of a remarkable run with one of the league’s most storied franchises. As he spoke about his journey, memories, struggles, and triumphs seemed to come rushing back. Overwhelmed with emotion, David couldn’t hold back his tears.

Speaking at Gillette Stadium, he began, “When I knew this day was coming, I was thinking about what I wanted to say. As you can see, there are a lot of emotions.” After saying this, David once again struggled to hold back tears. He covered his eyes several times, trying to contain the surge of emotion as he addressed the press. He continued, “The one [feeling] that kept sticking out to me was gratitude.” Well, he didn’t stop there.

David also reflected on the opportunity to work with the legendary former head coach of the Patriots, Bill Belichick. During his early years in the NFL, Andrews learned a great deal under Belichick’s leadership. In his retirement speech, he made sure to acknowledge the coach’s influence. He offered a heartfelt thank-you for the trust, guidance, and high standards that helped shape his career. Andrews spoke with deep respect, saying that playing for a coach like Belichick was an honor he would always carry with pride.

Andrews added, “When I look back on the 26 years I’ve been blessed to play this game. That’s really all I can think about. Especially playing online since I was six years old. You learn very quickly. It’s not about you, it’s about the team.” The Super Bowl-winning center also said, “Throughout my whole career, I’ve been surrounded by the best team anyone could ask for. So today, I’d like to show my gratitude to those who sacrificed to help me.” Andrews is a two-time Super Bowl champion — first in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons, and again in Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams.

But why did he decide to retire at the age of 32? He cleared that as well.

Why did David Andrews announce his retirement?

In March 2025, head coach Mike Vrabel made the surprising and emotional decision to release longtime center David Andrews—a move that stunned fans and teammates alike. A cornerstone of the Patriots’ offensive line for nearly a decade, Andrews suddenly found himself at a crossroads. Though he received interest from several NFL teams eager to add his leadership, experience, and grit to their rosters, Andrews chose not to pursue a new contract.

Instead, he made the heartfelt decision to retire as a Patriot, ending his accomplished career where it all began. His loyalty to the organization, along with his deep connection to the franchise and its fan base, ultimately outweighed the lure of continuing to play the sport he loved elsewhere.

While announcing his retirement, David Andrews also shed light on why he didn’t sign with another team and shared the reasoning behind his major decision. “I wasn’t healthy. Once I got away from the game, I obviously still wanted to play, but I didn’t want to go do it for another organization. That wasn’t really what I had in mind to finish my career. I wanted to finish it here, and I did,” Andrews said.

Over his nine years with the Patriots, Andrews played countless snaps and helped guide the team through challenging times, even contributing to a Super Bowl victory.

Beyond his on-field performance, people widely knew Andrews as a leader within the locker room. He consistently set an example for his teammates and earned the respect of opponents across the league. Now, David has officially bid farewell to both football and his beloved team.

As for what comes next, only time will tell. Will he step into the world of NFL analysis or pursue a path in coaching? Whatever he chooses, let’s hope for the best in this next chapter of his life.