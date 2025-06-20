Dawn Staley Reveals Powerful Message to Jalen Hurts on Pressure of Being Eagles’ QB1

In Philadelphia, your name doesn’t just trend if you blow a 4th-and-1 at The Linc. For the next week, it becomes a topic of conversation in every Wawa washroom. Ask Jalen Hurts, the franchise’s $255 million face, who has 70,000 people watching him every second and another 2.1 million waiting to watch him on the internet. But if anyone knows what it’s like to bear the burden of Philly expectations with dignity and perseverance, it’s Dawn Staley.

Staley, the undefeated NCAA Queen of South Carolina, was born in North Philadelphia, forged in the furnace of basketball fans during the Allen Iverson era, and she is aware of the pressure. Even better, she understands the Philly pressure. In a recent episode of the Not Gonna Lie podcast with Kylie Kelce, who is well-versed in Eagles fandom, Staley admitted to having a slight bias when it comes to selecting her favorite players. When Kelce asked Staley, “When it comes to having a favorite Eagles player – do you currently have one?” Without hesitation, Staley declared, “It’s QB1, Jalen Hurts.”

She then revealed her special bond with Hurts and the reasons why even a quarterback needs to be reminded that he’s not the only one under pressure. Staley didn’t tell Hurts to ‘go get ’em.’ It was more like, ‘Don’t let this pressure affect you.’ And that’s real. She even mentioned that they met through a mutual friend, Duce Staley. “He introduced us, and I know sometimes when you play for a team in Philly, and you’re the quarterback… It really is a lonely place.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The city becomes apocalyptic—not just depressed—when the Eagles lose. Hurts throwing for 300 yards and running for 80 yards just doesn’t matter. His name appears on the billboard of disappointment if the W isn’t there. Staley acknowledged that she occasionally texts him during the chaos, saying, “Hey, don’t get too high with the highs or the lows.” It seems easy, but it sounds different coming from a lady who just won the NCAA championship and coached a 38-0 season.

But she went on to explain how Hurts remains unaffected. “He’s the coolest cat I know,” she added. “But sometimes you need to hear, you’re the only one that’s going to feel the pressure of everybody else.” And she speaks from experience. She’s been there, where people applaud her victories and ask her why she doesn’t wear the right jacket. Like how she should be wearing the school colors. But when it comes to the Eagles winning the Super Bowl? You’re gonna see her in Eagles gear. That’s the Philly deal. And as for Hurts? He did win the Super Bowl, still can’t buy himself a break. Literally.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jalen Hurts wins, but the doubts won’t quit

Because the scrutiny dial went to 11 the moment his $255 million deal was signed. Hurts’ contract has been criticised by authors like Lou Scataglia, who have called it the worst deal in Howie Roseman’s books, while Colin Cowherd and others have questioned whether Hurts is more legs than leadership. The irony? When you look at the numbers, the worst deal is actually good for the team.

Hurts has never thrown more than 4000 yards. In a season, he hasn’t surpassed the 25 passing touchdown threshold. But his $51 million annual salary still falls short of the Top 10 NFL quarterback salaries, trailing only Tua Tagovailoa and Jared Goff. Hurts’ success, according to his critics, is a system product because he is surrounded by top receivers, a formidable O-line, and a playbook designed to maximise his mobility. But then again, isn’t building around your quarterback the point?

Although Hurts’ deep-ball statistics may not be lighting up fantasy football, his 46–20 career record says it all. The guy wins. He shows up in the clutch. And, he doesn’t fold when the lights get bright, in contrast to many quarterbacks. So, perhaps he isn’t tossing 5,000 yards a year like Patrick Mahomes. But his ground game? Still at the top.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In America’s toughest sports city, Jalen Hurts is playing the hardest position. Even if his contract is up for question, his passing statistics are scrutinised, and every mistake he makes is analysed, the Eagles are playing with their culture intact as long as they continue to rely on QB1 and receive texts from Dawn Staley. And that’s worth over $255 million in Philadelphia.