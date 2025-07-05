Days After Major Honor Kirk Cousins Enjoys Peaceful 4th of July Moment

To no one’s surprise, Falcons QB Kirk Cousins is once again proving he’s a legend—on and off the field. But this time, it’s not for a game-winning drive or a locker-room speech. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell recently listed Cousins as a prime name for his inaugural Bag Hall of Fame (BHOF), a playful nod to players who’ve absolutely cashed in. Entering his 14th NFL season, Cousins has made just under $332 million in career earnings, trailing only Tom Brady. That’s why Barnwell calls him the ultimate “Hall-of-Famer at the bank.”

Meanwhile, life away from the gridiron has been just as eventful. After signing a $180 million deal with the Falcons in 2024, Cousins packed his bags and headed to the Peach State. So for him and his wife Julie, a Georgia native, it took time to settle into their new life in The A. And the move’s been more of a blessing than a challenge.

However, for Cousins, the 4th of July brought a moment of calm. While the rest of The Dirty South lit up fireworks, Kirk was all about cozy vibes. On his Instagram story, he shared a sweet clip of their dog and new kitten snuggled up while Julie relaxed nearby. “Everybody loves nap time at our house…Happy 4th!” he wrote. That’s the Cousins family in a nutshell—low-key, loving, and totally ‘paw-fect.’

Of course, this love for animals runs deep. The couple has fostered seven dogs in just 18 months—eventually adopting a few, including their labradoodle, Bentley, and another pup named Abe. Just recently, Julie posted a video of two kittens wrestling, adding even more chaos (and cuteness) to their already lively home with sons Cooper (8) and Turner (6).

But while the 4th was all peace, Kirk’s offseason has been anything but. After all, not every QB beats the odds to join the Bag Hall of Fame—and still comes home to nap-time cuddles.

Kirk Cousins’ historic climb to ‘Bag Hall of Fame’

To truly understand how Kirk Cousins punched his ticket to the Bag Hall of Fame, you’ve gotta go back to draft night in 2012. Everyone expected Andrew Luck to be the top dawg—and he was. But when Washington grabbed Cousins in the 4th round, eyebrows went up across the league. It wasn’t because Cousins was a risky pick. It was the fact that the team had already mortgaged a haul to move up and take Robert Griffin III at No. 2 overall.

Naturally, that sparked confusion. Washington had given up a package of picks to land RGIII—including 1st-rounders in 2013 and 2014. RGIII, despite winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, fizzled out with just 37 total games. But while his injuries dominated headlines, Cousins quietly stepped in and made the most of his fourth season, bringing Washington back to the playoffs. It was messy at times—but productive.

Then came the breakout. Cousins started 2015 sluggish with 6 TDs and 8 picks through six games. But things flipped quickly. He went on a tear, completing 70% of his passes for 20 touchdowns and only 3 INTs to finish the year. Since he and Washington didn’t agree on an extension, Cousins played on the franchise tag for nearly $20 million. That cash ranked him 7th among QBs that season.

Then 2016, after tossing for nearly 5,000 yards and 25 TDs, Cousins became the first player ever to play on the franchise tag twice in a row. His salary? Just shy of $24 million. Despite going 26-30-1 with Washington, Cousins walked away with over $46.6 million—about $1.8 million per win.

Eventually, it was time for a fresh start. In 2018, Minnesota rolled out the red carpet with a fully guaranteed 3-year, $84 million deal. “The first of its kind,” said Ian Rapoport back then. Across five seasons and 50 wins, Cousins pulled in over $185 million. That’s $3.7 million per win. Not bad for a 3-time Pro Bowler who led the league in game-winning drives in 2022.

Fast forward to Atlanta. The Falcons handed him a 4-year, $180 million deal—with $100 million guaranteed. And after clearing the June 1st deadline? His total payout from the Dirty Birds hit $62.5 million for just one season. Now with career earnings closing in on $332 million, Kirk Cousins isn’t just chasing wins—he’s defining the “Bag Era.”