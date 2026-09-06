DeAndre Hopkins Doubles Down on NFL Retirement Stance After Georgia Tech Coaching Debut

DeAndre Hopkins had barely stepped onto the Georgia Tech sideline for his first game as a coach before a familiar question resurfaced: Is he actually done playing football? Hopkins’ answer has been consistent, and he made sure that message was not lost after his coaching debut against Colorado.

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Hopkins hasn’t retired, period. ESPN’s Paul Carcaterra had mistakenly said in the game broadcast that the wide receiver had retired, and that he was a “rising star in the coaching profession.” As that clip went viral, a fan shared the video on their Instagram story and wrote, “Not retired tho. He ready always.”

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Hopkins re-shared that message on his own Instagram story as a loud message and a shoutout for the support.

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After Georgia Tech named him an assistant wide receivers coach on July 31, he posted the next day, “I haven’t retired from the NFL,” while inviting receivers to Georgia Tech as a recruiting bid. He last played with the Baltimore Ravens in 2025 and remains a free agent.

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Should Hopkins eventually turn to coaching later on in life, he’s got the resume to back it up: 1,006 receptions, 13,295 yards and 85 touchdowns across 13 NFL seasons, along with five All-Pro selections.

The wide receiver’s coaching experiment didn’t begin in Atlanta. During training camp with the New England Patriots, Hopkins spent time around head coach Mike Vrabel’s staff, working with coaches and visiting the personnel department.

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“He has got coaching gear on, and he is helping out the offensive coaches and meeting with our personnel guys,” Vrabel said of Hopkins’ purpose. “I mean, he loves football. People that love football and have played the game for the length of time that he did want to explore the opportunities and what that looks like after his playing career is over.”

Hopkins also had a familiar face in George Godsey, Georgia Tech’s offensive coordinator, who had previously worked with him in Houston and Baltimore. Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key saw more than just an experienced receiver, though, pointing to Hopkins’ offensive knowledge and leadership as valuable additions to his staff.

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“DeAndre is one of the greatest receivers of all-time, but his value to our program goes far beyond the that,” Key said. “He has an exceptional knowledge of what we’re doing on offense due his long relationship with (offensive coordinator) George Godsey and strong familiarity with the ACC, but most importantly, he’s a leader of men that I’m very excited for our players to be around, on and off the field.”

The Yellow Jackets were already getting a taste of what Hopkins could bring before kickoff. Receivers coach Jafar Williams said his attention to detail stood out, while players quickly picked his brain. One receiver even said Hopkins helped him spot an unfamiliar coverage and change his route on the fly. Key thinks he will surely make a great head coach someday, and his football IQ is “off the charts.”

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Then came the debut, and Georgia Tech got a brutal introduction to college football. Colorado scored with 37 seconds left to take a 14-13 lead, and the Yellow Jackets’ last-second field-goal attempt was blocked. Not exactly the coaching debut Hopkins would have drawn up.

However, if Hopkins finds the right opportunity, he might drop the gig and suit up as a player. He’s still got “a lot ball left,” he told SiriusXM NFL Radio, and there are still teams who need veteran wide receivers.

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But he also admitted he knows he won’t be the main guy anymore, and would leave that task for the younger players. But if a team needs someone on a situational play, Hopkins will line up.

“I know in my position, I’m a utility guy. I’m a special situation kind of guy. I can go out there and beat anybody one on one at any time, but as of lately, I’ve been a third-down guy. … “I would love to play for a competitor if that time came, but I’m not in no rush to go out and be a regular-season superstar because for me, I’m not getting a contract extension.”

Will the 34-year-old veteran return to the gridiron someday? Only time will tell.

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