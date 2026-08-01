Deebo Samuel Announces Retirement Plans Amid 49ers’ Return

The 49ers reunited with their former wide receiver Deebo Samuel in hopes of a Super Bowl push, and even Samuel’s hoping for the same. He has joined the team on a one-year contract worth $7 million, but he plans to stay beyond that. When talking to former WR and current sports commentator Michael Irvin, he cleared up his retirement plans.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Like three, four,” Deebo Samuel told Irvin during an interview. “And that they still going to be three good ones.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The move is good for Deebo Samuel because he already knows head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense, and won’t need to learn a new playbook or adjust to a new system. But the wide receiver room is very crowded; they already have Mike Evans and young receivers like De’Zhaun Stribling, Jordan Watkins, and Jacob Cowing.

But right now, the 49ers need Deebo Samuel because of injuries. Ricky Pearsall has swelling in the PCL of his right knee, and the team has admitted “concerns” while “exploring ‘all options,'” including possible surgery. Christian Kirk is also dealing with a strained calf and has missed training camp practices.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, things could change next season. If Pearsall fully recovers and Kirk returns healthy, the 49ers will have more options at wide receiver. That means Samuel could get fewer snaps and fewer chances to make plays. And the length of Samuel’s contract doesn’t do away with any uncertainties.

So it is fair to say that this season will decide Deebo Samuel’s future with the team. One of Samuel’s biggest strengths is his versatility. He can play as both a wide receiver and a running back, which is why he calls himself a “wide back.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Samuel has already shown what he can do in Kyle Shanahan’s offense. In 2021, he recorded 1,770 combined rushing and receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. In his career, Samuel has 219 carries for 1,218 yards and 21 touchdowns with 406 receptions for 5,519 yards and 27 scores.

The 49ers still have a strong group of experienced star players. On offense, they have quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Christian McCaffrey, tight end George Kittle, and Deebo Samuel, who knows the team’s system very well. On defense, they are led by star pass rusher Nick Bosa and added defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to make the defensive line even stronger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because of this talented roster, NFL Network’s Steve Wyche believes the 49ers could have one of the NFL’s best teams in 2026 if all the new players fit together. Now, with Samuel’s experience and team strength, a possible playoff run might add to his time with the 49ers and keep him on the field for 3-4 years.