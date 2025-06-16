Deebo Samuel Sends Emotional Message Amid Viral Comments on Commanders Star’s Physique

“Appreciate yall for everything!!!!” This is how Deebo Samuel announced his departure from the San Francisco 49ers, and after racking up over 4,000 receiving yards and 1,100 rushing yards in 81 games. The star receiver will now embrace the next chapter of his career as the Washington Commanders‘ No. 2 receiver alongside Terry McLaurin with a contract to guarantee $17 million + $3 million in incentives.

The move was shocking for many, as Samuel’s form has been in doubt for a while now. However, for the new season, his hopes are strong, talking about the future with D.C., Samuel said, “We off to a new start now. D.C., we coming. I think this is one of the best possible fits for me.” Even the head coach of the Commanders, Dan Quinn, is hyped for Samuel’s entry into the team. He said, “With Deebo, whether it’s a catch‑and‑run play on a screen, shot play on a deep over, or him … being into the backfield … you want to match people? … He brings it, man. You better have your tackling right.”

Fast forward to his latest Instagram post, and Deebo Samuel couldn’t be more upbeat. He shared some vibrant pictures from a recent youth camp in Washington, D.C., and wrote a heartfelt message below. Samuel wrote, ” Mannnn A Time Was Definitely Had! Thank You To @flexworkmgt For Bringing This Together!!! Also Want To Thank @dcdpr For One Of The Livest Camps I’ve Had. Thank You To Dc! For Showing Love! Glad I Could Come Out And Put A Smile On These Kids Faces!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deebo Samuel (@1deebosr) Expand Post

AD

However, during his transition from the Bay to the Capital, Deebo is facing criticism regarding some footage in the OTAs. According to many who watch him closely, the newly signed Commander is facing fitness issues. And while there is no confirmation regarding such problems from Samuel or the team, the concern around his performance in the new season is growing rapidly.

Deebo Samuel’s physique concern amid his transfer to Washington

The year 2021 was the peak of Deebo Samuel, named First-Team All-Pro, with 1,405 receiving yards, 365 rushing yards, and a standout 8 rushing TDs; he still holds the all-time single-season record for a wide receiver. Fast forward to 2024, at 51 catches, 670 yards receiving, and just 3 touchdowns, with only 42 carries for 136 rushing yards and 1 rushing TD, Samuel’s production dipped significantly.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The speculation persists whether the star receiver is struggling with his physique. A piece in Sports Yahoo drew attention to his weight history, highlighting, “Samuel’s weight issues were apparent in San Francisco. He was slower last season than he had been in years…” And doubling down on the offence were the fans who saw the opportunity to land some heavy blows on Samuel. One fan wrote, “Unbelievable, I’m 50+ years old and run faster than that when I’m playing Backyard football with my kids and nephews.” As another one commented, “It looks like he’s running with a ‘piano’ on his back.”

USA Today via Reuters January 20, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs against Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (59) during the first quarter in a 2024 NFC divisional round game at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

But the Washington Commanders, coaches, and staff, expressing confidence in Samuel’s physical ability, shot down the narrative, as according to Newsweek, “Washington Commanders aren’t buying into the narrative.” Even a former teammate of Samuel, George Kittle, who played alongside Samuel in San Francisco as a tight end, rushed to his defense, saying, “It’s called group install when players jog thru plays. Knock it off,” he wrote as a reminder to the fans that informal drills don’t always require max effort.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even the former safety player, NFL legend, and now General Manager of the 49ers, John Lynch, came out to defend Samuel, he knows the value of the talent of South Carolina, he said, “Deebo was special to all of us, relationship with Kyle Shanahan, you talk about the draft and a great draft choice. I mean, Deebo’s been that guy for us.” Admitting that letting him go to D.C. was difficult.

Samuel’s Instagram post was raw and authentic, showcasing his gratitude to fans, youth, and the community. The viral minicamp clip sparked comments on his condition and triggered some serious concern for his future. But voices like Kittle and the Commanders’ staff insist that these comments and rumors are overblown. With his offseason message, Samuel has decided to put his critics behind him. All eyes will now turn to the regular season. Can Deebo balance the community leadership with elite performance on the field for the Washington Commanders?