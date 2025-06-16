Deion Sanders’ Ex-Wife Pilar Has No Words for Shilo’s Gesture on Struggling Father’s Special Day

Coach Prime’s personal life became a spectacle when his marriage collapsed in front of the world. His 16-year union with Pilar Sanders ended in a bitter, public divorce, dragging their private battles into the spotlight. The custody fight turned ugly, filled with explosive accusations—domestic abuse, steroid use—claims Deion Sanders fiercely denied. The courtroom drama unfolded like a tabloid saga, tarnishing his reputation. Yet through the chaos, Sanders’ kids stood firm. “God bless all the real fathers that’s still fighting to raise their children,” Sheduer Sanders said. Even though the dust has settled, fans can still sense some friction.

Nothing has deterred Deion Sanders from being a present and involved father. He has walked with his sons on Senior Day and retired Shedeur’s jersey. Not only that, but he also supports his daughter, Shelomi. He had once written, “A lot of dads didn’t walk away from their families. They were pushed out, shut out, lied about, and then blamed for not being there.” All these go to show that Coach Prime takes the job of fatherhood seriously. But background tensions may linger even amid co-parenting.

Recently, Shilo Sanders posted a picture wearing a brown tee and navy jeans, captioned, “Basics done better @americaneagle #AEPartner.” Pilar instantly responded, “Wow what a HANDSOME MAAAN!!!!” Her comment was a testament to the long-standing bond.

But hours later, Shilo also shared a reel that quickly went viral. The post, which gained 30,000 likes in 12 hours, was a tribute to his dad. The caption read, “A few years ago when I gave @deionsanders the best Fathers Day gift ever ! 😂😂😂.” In the video, Shilo walks toward a sleeping Deion and says, “Has anyone told you you’re just a great dad? You’re a great guy. Best coach ever. Best coach dad ever. You know what? You’re getting something from Father’s Day.” The moment showed their strong connection. The pun? He is gifting a Deion Sanders-signed football to his dad.

Now, Father’s Day was an important occasion in the Sanders household. Deion Sanders Jr. recorded the entire day, capturing memories from the family’s Father’s Day gathering. He asked each of his siblings to share their favorite Father’s Day moment with Deion. At 33, Deiondra has spent more Father’s Days with Coach Prime than any of them. So, she had plenty of moments to look back on. Still, she didn’t hesitate when asked. “I feel like I have a lot of good memories, father memories, but I feel like maybe, this Father’s Day was probably the best. Because three of us were with him today, Shilo and Shedeur are in camp. But that was really cool.”

One noticeable absence from that celebration was Pilar, which was to be expected. While she is cheering on for her sons, she has not acknowledged her son Shilo’s Father’s Day tribute. But comment or not, Deion certainly looked happy with his children in the video, despite facing a serious health crisis.

Deion Sanders misses Colorado offseason workouts amid health scare

Deion Sanders is currently away from the team as he recovers from an undisclosed medical issue, according to his family and public statements. Sanders, 57, is spending time at home in Texas and has not been with the Buffaloes during June workouts. He was also absent from the Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research’s annual symposium in Florida, where he had been scheduled to appear. His son, Deion Sanders Jr., spoke on his behalf at the event and told attendees that his father is “feeling well.”

This marks the third straight summer Sanders has dealt with a serious health issue. In 2021, he was hospitalized with circulation problems in his left leg, which led to the amputation of two toes. In 2023, he underwent emergency surgery to address blood clots in the same leg and was warned by doctors of potential amputation or worse. Sanders chronicled both situations on social media and remained active with the team during recovery periods.

On June 11, Sanders addressed the current situation via social media, writing: “I can assure you all that everything is OKAY and will continue to be so.” No additional medical details or return timeline has been provided.

Sanders reportedly lost 14 pounds in recent weeks. A short video shared by his sons showed him appearing physically weakened but in good spirits. The family has not disclosed the cause of the weight loss or his current treatment plan. For now, Colorado’s coaching staff continues to run offseason activities in his absence. There is no indication this will affect Sanders’ status for fall camp.