Deion Sanders Held Responsible as Shedeur Sanders’ Real Nature Revealed by Eagles’ Celebrity Superfan

Shedeur Sanders has been under immense public attention for months now. Before the draft, everyone was talking about how good a player he is and how high he will be drafted. Immediately after the draft, he came under public scrutiny, with everyone discussing the reasons for his fall to the fifth round. More recently, his private life came under criticism after he purchased multiple luxurious cars. Throughout all of these, Shedeur has, for most of the time, kept quiet. But now, a sudden revelation about Shedeur Sanders is going viral.

This revelation by a celebrity Eagles superfan has revealed Shedeur’s true nature and how he acted after getting drafted in the fifth round. He has even held his father, Deion Sanders, responsible for it. After all, Coach Prime has worked with his son for years, way before Shedeur got into the NFL. Influencing and rubbing off his own attitude and nature on his son.

In a clip posted on Instagram by the ‘Exciting Mics’ podcast, rapper Gillie Da Kid spoke out about Shedeur’s attitude and Deion’s influence on Shedeur. In the video, Gillie revealed that he was at Shedeur’s draft party and described how it went. Gillie called Shedeur being drafted in the fifth round “unbelievably unfair” and was very surprised by the way he reacted. Gillie said while describing Shedeur’s reaction, “It could have been easy to be, oh, the angry black man. I got done wrong. I was railroaded. Oh, I finally got picked… No, that man got picked. He was dancing like he was in the first round. And that was what was impressive.”

Complimenting Shedeur’s behavior and attitude despite the setback. Gillie attributed these characteristics to his parents. “That just lets you know that the kid has a solid foundation and he has some really, really great parents,” Gillie said, holding Deion Sanders responsible for the solid foundation. It is this foundation that will ultimately help him get the QB1 spot. But with the OTAs in progress, everyone will be keen to see if Shedeur’s positive attitude translates to positive performances.

Shadeur is not the first choice anymore?

As OTAs take over Berea, four quarterbacks will be locking horns for the ultimate prize. The QB1 spot. Shedeur will be aiming to be the best and take over the role. However, it now seems that the road to QB1 will be a steep one for the rookie. Despite besting Dillon Gabriel in the rookie minicamp, Shedeur will have a lot to prove at the OTAs to the coach. Especially now that the senior players are competing with the rookies as well.

With reports coming in from Berea, it isn’t too clear if Sanders holds the lead anymore. Zac Jackson of The Athletic applauded Shedeur’s performance and said, “When you watch him on the practice field, he’s a very gifted thrower… Accuracy, timing, things like that.” According to reports, Shedeur showed great skill and made 7 completions out of 9 and even contributed 3 touchdowns. But it wasn’t all good news for Sanders. Talking about his chance of starting in September, Zac said, “He has almost zero chance to win the job in September… He’s going to get the fewest reps and start last in line. Neither of the rookies have any chance to win this job.”

Daniel Oyefusi, the Browns reporter, went on X after watching the OTAs and shared his insights. While talking about Sanders’ performance at the OTA, he said, “Sanders got the fewest reps but was efficient, especially in red zone drills. Also liked what I saw from Gabriel in RZ.” Indirectly confirming that Sanders might not be on Coach Stefanski’s mind as much. Instead, according to him, the best player on the field was Joe Flacco. “Flacco operated the offense the best, pushed the ball downfield,” he said

Closer to home, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot also dropped an important update. According to her, Kenny Pickett holds the advantage over all others. Mary said that Pickett is “for all intents and purposes, in the lead” over Sanders, Flacco, and Gabriel. Making the race for QB1 just that much more exciting for us to watch, but scary for Sanders. After all, Sanders has been working hard and hoping to break through into the Browns‘ starting lineup. And from the looks of it, it just seems that either of the veterans will get the QB1 spot, at least for the time being.