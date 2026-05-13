“Deion Sanders Made You a Mother”: Shilo Sanders Brings Up His Dad to Mom Pilar Sanders During Hilarious Mother’s Day Chat

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders went to Miami to take his mother, Pilar, out for a Mother’s Day dinner. By any measure, that’s a good son doing the right thing. But Shilo, being Shilo, couldn’t let the evening pass without turning it into something else entirely – a debate about who actually deserves credit for Pilar being a mother in the first place.

Shilo had a very specific answer to that question, and it wasn’t Pilar.

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“No, Deion Sanders made you a mother,” Shilo told Pilar. “Deion Sanders made you a mother and me a son.”

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While it was just a playful jibe at Pilar, she wasn’t having it. She added a final answer that ended the conversation right there.

“You coming through my womb made me a mother,” Pilar said.

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But Shilo didn’t stop there. He tried to get Pilar to rank her three kids, pushed her on which birth was the least painful, and at one point even suggested Pilar could sue her daughter, Shelomi, for the labor trouble she caused. Pilar deflected every trap, refused to rank her children, and held her composure through all of it.

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“Going into labour with you [Shilo], I thought that I was ready to go,” Pilar said on the stream. “When I finally got to the hospital, when we were almost there, I was like ‘Oh my god, it’s time’ so we’re driving there, and we get there, they check me, ‘No, no you’re not ready,’ and I’m like, ‘No way, I’m not ready'”

Pilar said she had to go to the hospital two times before Shilo’s delivery was complete. After his birth in 2000, she delivered Shedeur Sanders in 2002 and Shelomi Sanders, her only daughter with Deion, in 2004.

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While Shilo was playfully joking with his mother on stream, he has always shown respect and appreciated her presence in his life. When he was initially selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a UDFA, Shilo had expressed how he was going to miss his mother.

“It’s pretty different not having her close by because, in Colorado, she lived right across the street to come to help me if I needed some good cooking,” he said. “If I needed help with anything. You know she’s right across the street, but now that everybody’s moved, I don’t know. I don’t have my mom across the street anymore.”

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The mother’s day clip was typical Shilo, as he has been doing this to his father on camera for years – clowning him openly, keeping a straight face, and getting away with it every time. When Deion Sanders ranked his own kids on camera, Shilo fired back immediately.

“Sometimes I come to spend quality time with you,” Shilo said. “You always take that for granted, so I’m not doing that no more.”

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Deion, in turn, had fired back by noting that Shilo only shows up because he has “nowhere else to go.”

His father’s personal life gets the same treatment from the family. When Deion appeared on the We Got Time Today show on Tubi and hinted at wanting a sixth child at 57, Shilo responded with a cold, “I didn’t know he was capable of that.”

The jokes and digs aside, the dinner was Shilo’s way of showing up for his mother on her day. What’s more, the rest of the Sanders family was close behind.

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The Sanders squad lines up their tributes

Shelomi Sanders graduated from Alabama A&M on May 8, 2026, and used Mother’s Day to honor the women who got her there. And in an Instagram story, she posted a collage featuring Pilar and her grandmother, Jeanetter Biggers.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my rock,” Shelomi had captioned her story. “I love you, and so so grateful I was chosen to be your daughter and granddaughter. I love you, mommy and mom.”

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After Deion and Pilar’s divorce in 2013, Shelomi stayed primarily with Pilar while her brothers remained largely with Deion. Through Shelomi’s transfers from Colorado to Alabama A&M, Pilar has backed her every single time. And as for her boys, Pilar has a different level of engagement.

Imago NFL: 13th annual NFL Honors presented by Invisalign Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders, Shilo Sanders, and Deion Sanders Jr. are walking on the red carpet at the 13th annual NFL Honors presented by Invisalign held at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 8, 2024. Las Vegas, Nevada, USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xAnthonyxBeharx Editorial use only sipausa_51117483

Pilar doesn’t have a platform like Deion’s to make any splashes. But she’s been at every game, every graduation, and every transfer – without making a headline out of it.

Deion Sanders, meanwhile, also showed up with a short tribute pointed at his own mother, Connie Knight. Deion’s tribute notably came after a family hiccup – he’d sold the house where Connie usually stays without giving her a full warning first.

“Ain’t no mama like my mama!” Deion shared on Instagram. “Happy, Blessed, Peaceful Mother’s Day, Ma.”

Shilo Sanders’ dinner, Shelomi’s Instagram story, and Deion’s post all marked the same day. But only Shilo had his own way of appreciating his mother.