Deion Sanders & NFL Stars React as Derek Carr Announces Personal News on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is usually about family gatherings, turkey plates, and another round of NFL football, but this year, Derek Carr turned the holiday into something far more meaningful. He and his wife, Heather, dropped a surprise that instantly shifted the attention from career talk to family legacy. In a league where the headlines often revolve around broken bones, broken records, or broken contracts, this one came with something softer, the kind of moment that slows the game down.

The couple revealed they are expecting another child in April, posting a family photo with their four children and announcing, “Extra THANKFUL this year!!! Our big surprise blessing coming in April!” The news arrived less than a year after Carr stepped away to prioritize his health, encouraged by Heather during a difficult stretch mentally and physically.

And the NFL noticed. Deion Sanders was among the first to tap the like button, joined by Will Levis, Maxx Crosby, Phillip Lindsay, and others. Their silent nods carried weight, acknowledgement, support, and respect from inside a fraternity that understands how much life happens beyond the field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Carr (@heathercarr4) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

It also comes not long after they publicly shared their experience with miscarriage, the kind of story athletes rarely speak aloud until long after the cameras fade.

Carr and Heather have been building their family together. They welcomed their first child, Dallas, in 2013. Then Deker three years later, followed by Deakon in 2019 and Brooklyn in 2020. After five years, they excitedly anticipate another little one. The timing feels almost poetic. The quarterback who has battled through surgeries, high expectations, and uncertainty is now gearing up for something much more grounded.

While the holiday brought joyful news for the Carr family, another chapter in Derek Carr’s life had already begun taking shape off the field.

Derek Carr returns to Fresno after retirement to find new purpose

The next chapter of Derek Carr’s life looks nothing like the huddle. And that’s exactly what he wanted.

After spending 11 seasons in the NFL, the former quarterback for the Raiders and Saints decided to step away from the game and head back to Fresno, not to kick back and relax, but to focus on building a life centered around family, routine, and his roots. This move is a permanent one. The moment his body, and later his son, called for a change, the decision was made.

In June, Carr and his wife, Heather, received a special honor at Fresno City Hall, where Mayor Jerry Dyer declared it “Derek and Heather Carr Day.” Instead of leading with his impressive touchdowns, the mayor emphasized their community work, particularly through the DC For Kids foundation, and their close relationship with Valley Children’s Hospital, where their firstborn son, Dallas, underwent three surgeries back in 2013.

Home is where the narrative shifts. Carr acknowledged that retirement wasn’t just about his physical ability. A shoulder injury had limited his throwing range to just 20 yards. Surgery was on the table, but he turned it down. “I couldn’t just take the Saints’ money,” he said.

“One hit, one throw could change that in an instant.”

Instead, he chose Fresno. He and Heather will homeschool their four children: Dallas, Deker, Deakon, and Brooklyn Mae, while Carr jokes he will handle P.E. He still golfs and travels sometimes, but mostly wakes up where he always felt right. “We could live anywhere in the world,” Carr said. “There was really no decision. We’re coming back home.”

Retirement didn’t slow him; it simply placed him back to where his story began. For Carr, Fresno isn’t just home; it’s where his journey comes a full circle