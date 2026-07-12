Deion Sanders Says He’s “Waiting” for Sons Shedeur and Shilo to Have Kids

Deion Sanders’ grandson, Snow, is only a year old. However, it looks like he’s in the mood for more.

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Deion Sanders posted a picture of himself on grandpa duties while traveling. He seemed tired out, while Snow snoozed away in his lap. Deciding to take advantage of the situation, Shedeur Sanders tagged Shilo and his elder brother, Deion Sanders Jr., in a comment that caught some attention.

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“I think we all should have kids now.”

Ever the jokester, Shilo Sanders replied, “bet tag who you’re going to have your with.”

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Deion Sanders shared the photo again on Instagram, this time with a screenshot of his two sons bantering. “We’re waiting,” wrote.

Imago October 26, 2025 Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 arrives to the stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. /CSM Foxborough United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251026_zma_c04_469 Copyright: xEricaxDenhoffx

Weirdly enough, Shedeur Sanders has been asked about what he thinks about building a family, even though he’s only 24 years old.

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“When I want to get married? Whenever, bro. It’s definitely a serious process,” Shedeur said on the 2 Legendary podcast. “Because that’s mother your child, mother your kids, everything, and you never wanna… I don’t want to put kids through divorce, through dysfunction, through anything like that. Because it’s tough on kids.”

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Deion Sanders’ eldest, Deiondra (Snow’s mother), was born in 1992, when the former Dallas Cowboys star was 26 years old. His kids still have some time to find the right person to build their families with. But they’re probably on the clock, as Sanders joked.

Unfortunately for Deion Sanders, he was not able to sustain his marriages to his kids’ mothers. He and his first wife, Carolyn Chambers, split in 1998, only five years after Deion Jr. was born. Sanders’ second marriage to Pilar lasted from 1999 to 2003, ending in a bitter divorce.

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Despite having seen their parents go through this bad time, Shedeur and Shilo try to make light of it. They often joke that neither parent wants to be in the same room now after the split. It is understandable why they would want to delay having children.

Right now, Shedeur Sanders better worry about his future with the Cleveland Browns.

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Early in the offseason, Deshaun Watson was expected to be the Browns’ starting quarterback for Week 1. Most people believed he would easily win the job. However, NFL insider James Palmer later said that Sanders has “closed the gap” on Watson. With training camp about to begin, the fight for the QB1 job is still on.

Deion Sanders might have to wait a bit longer for grandkids.