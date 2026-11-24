After leading the Colorado Buffaloes for four consecutive years, Deion Sanders is now being urged to leave college football behind. As many NFL franchises look for a leader who can change their fortune, one NFL host believes Sanders can be the answer for the New York Jets.

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Speaking on the Craig Carton Show, the host admitted, “Deion Sanders in the NFL, I think, would be a great success. And if I’m a team that has gone a long, long time without any kind of success, oh, I don’t know, like my New York Jets, I would not shy away from hiring Deion Sanders to be the next head coach of my NFL team. And just think about this for a second.

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“Deion Sanders, head coach, Kliff Kingsbury, offensive coordinator, Rex Ryan, defensive coordinator. Who’s beating me? The answer, nobody. Deion Sanders should leave Colorado and join the NFL and start winning.”

Carton openly advocated for Sanders to make the jump to the league. He didn’t stop at recommending Sanders for an NFL head coach. He also explained how the coach can help turn around a struggling franchise, along with football minds who can create the best coaching setup.

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Kliff Kingsbury has experience working with quarterbacks and has been the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, while Ryan Rex comes with defensive coaching experience, including his previous stint with the Jets.

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The Jets are a perfect example, as they have struggled so far to establish themselves as consistent contenders. They have repeatedly looked for the right leader, making a high-profile personality like Sanders an intriguing possibility.

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“I think he’s the MVP of the league right now. You don’t think Deion Sanders in Cincinnati would be successful? Frankly, take any NFL team that’s got a built-in rock star quarterback and town on both sides of the ball. You don’t think that Deion Sanders would still be a great leader of men? I think he would.”

Carton also brought up the Cincinnati Bengals and their HC, Zac Taylor. While he acknowledged quarterback Joe Burrow’s importance, he also asked if Taylor would enjoy the same job security without the quarterback’s contributions.

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“So take Zach Taylor in Cincinnati. Zach Taylor, if not for a good year this year, was in the hot seat. And Joe Burrow, of course, is the only reason that the Cincinnati Bengals are where they are.”

His argument highlighted the importance of having an established quarterback and a talented roster when he evaluated Sanders’ potential for NFL success.

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The Jets’ 2026 season is not going as expected. Aaron Glenn’s second season has brought more frustration as the team fell to 2-8 before a 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. Even after the recent win, the Jets are at 3-8 and have considerable ground to make up.

For a franchise that has not reached the playoffs since the 2010 season, another difficult season only increases the pressure to find a long-term solution.

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Sanders is already a respected football figure, both as a Hall of Fame player and a college head coach. But for now, there is no confirmation that he is leaving Colorado. But Carton still believes his leadership can be more useful in the NFL, and is convinced that the right franchise could give Sanders a chance to prove it.