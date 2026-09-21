Deion Sanders’ Son Shilo Confirms Stance on Coaching After Calling NFL Career’s End “a Blessing”

Shilo Sanders will have to live with the tag of being ‘Deion Sanders’ son,’ forever compared to his father’s legacy as a player. However, he does not want to follow in his father into coaching.

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“I don’t have the patience to coach,” Shilo said on his YouTube channel. “I would be a good coach because I’m an outside-the-box thinker, so I could easily scheme up plays that nobody will usually think of. And I’m a good problem solver, too. So I probably will be a good coach, but I don’t have the patience, probably [have to be] up there and in that office all day. I ain’t finna do that. … I can’t; it takes up too much time.”

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Perhaps football coaching is best left to his father. Coach Prime is underway in his fourth season as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, with a lot on his plate. He is trying to restore the program’s respect after finishing 3-9 in 2025. It’s been an extremely tough time for Deion Sanders, who has had to put together a new team yet another time and replace both his coordinators in the offseason. Shilo Sanders would not have been able to withstand that kind of pressure.

The former safety, unfortunately, has not had a good time in the NFL. He was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2025 shortly after the final preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. He was ejected from the game after throwing a punch at Bills tight end Zach Davidson, threatening his already fragile position on the roster. Sanders had gone undrafted in the 2025, which meant he had more to prove than others in that camp.

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Shilo Sanders has since turned to music, releasing two music projects. He launched his first album Hate 2 Love in January 2025 and World of Heartache in August 2026, which features his father Deion and brother Shedeur. He has also stepped into acting, playing a younger version of Deion in the Starz series BMF.

“I feel like this is just part of my story to grow and do bigger and better things. Whether it’s finding another team, whether it’s getting another opportunity in the NFL, it is what it is,” Sanders said back in August.

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On top of that, he already believed the end of his NFL career could be a blessing.

“Who knows, bro, like the way I play, fam, if I would have played in the league for probably like six or seven years,” Shilo Sanders said on Shilo Sanders Live back in August. “I’d have definitely ended up just like [Antonio Brown]. And he be tweaking.

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“But football is a real sport, bro. I don’t know. It could have been a blessing, bro.”

Sanders might not have meant any offense to the former Steelers wide receiver. However, it is a fact that Brown is remembered today more for his troubling off -the-field conduct than his on-field dominance during his prime. Brown’s career ended rather dramatically, with him taking his jersey off and walking off the field during a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.

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Then Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said that it was the former WR’s last game with Tampa Bay. Sanders’ career also halted on a similar note, with head coach Todd Bowles saying his punch was “inexcusable.”

For now, he seems to have made peace with where he is in life.

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“It takes a special kind of guy to see the light at the end of the tunnel, and I don’t think there’s any light in my tunnel,” Sanders said.

“I’ve always done that my whole life playing football with music, acting, and modeling. I truly believe God has a big plan for me.”

So, even if coaching is not part of Shilo’s plans and his NFL journey did not go the way he hoped, he is okay with where he is today. He already has several avenues to pursue outside football.