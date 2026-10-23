Deion Sanders’ Son Shilo Gets Apology After Being Denied Luxury Home Tour Amid Bankruptcy Trial

Deion Sanders’ son, Shilo, is still searching for a place to rent. After exiting the football world, Shilo Sanders began working as a content creator, fashion model, and musician. But to support his businesses, he needs a place to live. He has been going house hunting and has been dropping vlogs of those events on his YouTube channel.

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On one such recent event, Shilo went to take a look at a luxury beachfront apartment. But the lady inside the property refused to let him in.

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“She’s not letting you in, for sure, because she doesn’t want to,” Shilo commented when his friend did his best trying to get the lady to open the door and listen to him.

According to Dean, the beachside condo was the perfect spot for Shilo. It was even available at $7,500 a month. That price tag further raised Shilo’s interest in the condo. Dean phoned the agent, who claimed that the tenant knew Shilo and Dean were coming. Yet, they were left stranded outside the doorway for a long time.

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“This, he says, is the perfect unit,” Shilo remarked. “But there’s a lady in here that doesn’t speak English. [Puts up air quotes when he repeats] That doesn’t speak English. She’s over there like, ‘no speak English.’ We know you speak English.”

After a lot of back and forth, and some mediation with a woman over the phone, Shilo and his friend were finally able to explore the place. And when the duo was moving out of the property, she apologized to Shilo and said that she was “sorry.”

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The pair was quick to say that she didn’t need to be sorry and thanked her to let them see the property. But Shilo took things toward a funnier side by suggesting that Dean was a “babosa” (slug in Spanish).

The brief stoppage in the hallway while house hunting comes at a time when Shilo Sanders is fighting a bankruptcy case. Earlier this month, he got a $170,000 lawsuit dropped. But he’s still trying to get out of a $12 million debt. He’s waiting on a final verdict once the written arguments are submitted in November.

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It’s worth noting that Shilo previously set a budget of $6,000 a month for rent, as mentioned in a previous vlog. He was accompanied by brother Shedeur Sanders for that one, who even offered to pay the down payment for Shilo’s new place. The latter joked that if Shedeur had to buy a home, they would have to cough up $2 million.

Shilo also mentioned that if he doesn’t find a place to stay in Miami, considering how the apartments were not meeting his budget, he might have to move back to Texas.

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“So, everyone, just so you know, I do a lot of business from where I live at,” Shilo said in a previous YouTube Video. “My rent is usually written off. That’s like 30% off of what you usually have to pay. But still, even $14,000 is insane for rent. At that point, you might as well just buy in Texas.”

Well, Shilo also considered taking some help from his father. He said that he needs the best architects in Texas and has one of the best house builders as his father, who has custom-built his previous properties.

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Shilo has said he is looking for a place that isn’t too roomy, and he seems to prefer well-connected properties. However, the rent has not been working out. One property he really liked was $14,000, but Shilo made a beeline for the elevator the second he heard the price.

Sanders’ awkward Miami condo tour ended with an apology and plenty of laughs for his YouTube vlog. However, with a pivotal $12 million bankruptcy ruling expected in January next year, finding a budget-friendly headquarters for his post-football career is still a serious priority.