Deion Sanders’ Son Shilo’s Legal Team Launches Effort to Restrict Evidence Before Bankruptcy Trial

Essentials Inside The Story Shilo Sanders’ legal team is in action mode before the upcoming bankruptcy trial.

The root of the matter dates back to an incident in 2015 when Sanders was 15.

The 26-year-old receives heat for his sandwich comment.

The son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, Shilo Sanders, has taken a significant step regarding his bankruptcy case dating back to 2015. The older Sanders, like his brother Shedeur, entered the NFL last season but failed to secure a spot on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a safety. Although he has transitioned into a content creator, Sanders continues to deal with his bankruptcy case, with his legal team taking a major decision about the proceedings.

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“An attorney for former Colorado football standout Shilo Sanders recently filed a series of requests in court that seek to limit the scope of evidence that is allowed at his upcoming bankruptcy trial,” Brent Schrotenboer of USA TODAY reported. “His attorney filed the requests under seal with descriptions that relate to Sanders’ disciplinary history as a minor in Texas, when Sanders was involved in an incident at his school that led him to file for bankruptcy in 2023 with more than $11 million in debt.”

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Shilo Sanders has filed for bankruptcy in hopes of erasing his debt, most of which is owed to a former security guard at his school, John Darjean, who is fighting to collect every dollar owed. The incident dates back to 2015, when Shilo, then 15, was accused of a–aulting and severely injuring Darjean while he tried to confiscate his phone at school.

The security then sued Sanders and his parents over it in 2016. However, once Shilo’s parents were removed from the case in early 2019, Darjean continued his lawsuit against Shilo. He secured an $11.89 million default judgment in 2022 after Shilo failed to appear for the trial in Texas.

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When Darjean initiated debt collection, 26-year-old Shilo filed for bankruptcy. However, Darjean contests Shilo’s effort to cancel the debt, arguing it originated from a “willful and malicious injury.” Bankruptcy law dictates that debts resulting from “willful and malicious injury” are non-dischargeable, so the debtor must still pay them.

As Shilo Sanders continues to make headlines with his bankruptcy case, he has also made news for his ‘make a sandwich’ comment about veteran reporter Mary Kay Cabot after she reported that his brother, Shedeur Sanders, had been demoted in favor of veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson. The remark prompted Cabot to issue a statement addressing the situation.

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Mary Kay Cabot hits back at Shilo Sanders after his ‘go make a sandwich’ comment

After reporting that the Cleveland Browns are considering Deshaun Watson as the starter over Shedeur Sanders, Mary Kay Cabot was called out by Shilo Sanders, who commented, ‘Go make a sandwich’ on a post about the development. Hence, the winner of the Bill Nunn Memorial Award (2025) for long-term excellence in NFL reporting, and a longtime member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee, Cabot wasn’t going to be the one to accept Shilo’s remark.

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“I really do believe that I have been an inspiration for lots of women and young girls to know that you can go out there and do a good job in a man’s world and take on all of that that comes with that,” Cabot said of her career, per Cleveland’s 92.3 The Fan. “And I know there are so many women who have joined the football world, especially because of some of the things I’ve been able to do over the years, and I’m happy about that… I’ve been able to help set the tone and open some doors in that way, and I know that will continue.”

Shilo Sanders continues to fight his bankruptcy case tied to a 2015 incident, with his legal team working to limit evidence as John Darjean pushes to collect his $11.89 million judgment. Off the field, his dismissive comment toward veteran reporter Mary Kay Cabot drew widespread criticism, though Cabot responded with confidence and poise.