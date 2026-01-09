DeMeco Ryans Warns Texans Defense of Aaron Rodgers Threat As Steelers’ Run Game Poses Added Problem

Essentials Inside The Story Texans coach on Steelers offense and Aaron Rodgers threat in Wild Card Round

Steelers clinch AFC North, host Wild Card matchup

HC Mike Tomlin validates Rodgers gamble ahead of playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers head into Monday Night Football with plenty on the line as they host the Houston Texans in a Wild Card showdown that places Pittsburgh’s AFC North Division title against one of the NFL’s hottest teams. While both teams are conducting a detailed analysis of the rival’s strength and weaknesses, the Texans’ head coach, DeMeco Ryans, stepped forward to highlight the threats that his team’s defense could face with Aaron Rodgers in his full form.

“I studied the Steelers, that’s what I focus on is the Steelers and what they’ve done this year. They’re really well-coached team,” Ryans told the reporters. “When it comes to the run game, the way they target their offensive line, the way they utilize their jumbo package, bringing the extra alignment in. I think they utilize their personnel really well.”

The Steelers finished the 2025 regular season with a 10-7 record and clinched the AFC North title. This happened after they overcame late-season pressure by edging the Ravens in a tough Week 18 finish. They earned a Wild Card home game vs. the Texans along with their playoff spot by winning key divisional matchups down the stretch.

Leadership from QB Aaron Rodgers and breakout plays from offensive contributors like Kenneth Gainwell helped stabilize the team. With this, they also continued their long streak of winning seasons under Mike Tomlin, marking 4 out of the last six seasons in the playoffs.

“I think that Aaron has always done well in his career, right? Ryans further added. “When you spread the formations out, he can see the defense and (0:54) he can kind of pick and choose where he wants to go with the football. (0:57) That’s always been an element of Aaron and what he’s capable of doing.”

Rodgers stands on a solid 2025 season, finishing with 3,322 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions. He also led critical late-season wins, including a clutch go-ahead touchdown to clinch the AFC North while completing a strong percentage of his passes and managing the Steelers’ offense effectively down the stretch.

Rodgers’ legendary career is highlighted by four MVP awards and a historic body of work since being drafted in 2005. Despite a mixed head-to-head history with the Steelers (about a 1–2 record), the QB has dominated against the Texans, posting a 4–1 record with 1,336 yards, 17 TDs, and only one interception for a career passer rating over 120 against them. This turns out to be the best against any other rival for him.

Mike Tomlin expresses pride in choosing Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers’ arrival in Pittsburgh elevated the Steelers in exactly the ways they expected while pursuing the four-time MVP. His experience and command of the offense brought stability in critical moments all season, as seen during the high-stakes win over the Baltimore Ravens to secure the AFC North title. The QB guided the Steelers to a 26–24 victory and a playoff berth. However, it wasn’t just a win but a validation for coach Mike Tomlin that trusting a proven veteran like Aaron Rodgers was the right call.

“This was the vision in the spring when we pursued him,” Tomlin said, per ESPN. “That’s why you do business with a 42-year-old guy, been-there, done-that guy with a résumé like his. He’s not only capable; he thrives in it. I think he put that on display tonight.”

Having won the title isn’t just the end, but the bigger challenge still awaits. They now enter a playoff matchup against a team that won 12 games this season and is currently on the longest winning streak in the NFL. The Texans have also won playoff games in each of the last two years. While Pittsburgh reached its first goal by winning the division, the road forward won’t be easy, and the Rodgers-led team will need its best performance to keep it going.