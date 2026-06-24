Denver Broncos Foundation Launches Program to Put 17,000 Colorado Kids on the Football Field Over Next 5 Years

The Denver Broncos have once again proven that they are all about the community, as it was announced that the franchise collaborated with Every Kid Sports and Good Sports to launch ALL IN. ALL COVERED, a statewide Youth Football Participation Program. This initiative will focus on making sports accessible by providing financial support and essential equipment to the youth to help increase participation in tackle and flag football.

“The Denver Broncos Foundation has launched the ALL IN. ALL COVERED. Statewide Youth Football Participation Program, which is an extension of its statewide helmet distribution program,” reported Zac Stevens on X. “From now until 2030, the program will reduce financial barriers by providing financial support and essential equipment to youth tackle and flag football. The program will impact more than 17,000 youth. Kudos to Carrie Walton-Penner and the Broncos.”

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Both Every Kid Sports and Good Sports are nonprofit organizations dedicated to the benefit of youth. While Every Kid Sports addresses the financial struggles of children who want to play but whose families have low incomes, Good Sports helps youth reach their potential by providing essential sports equipment.

According to the official site of the Denver Broncos, through Every Kid Sports, the Denver Broncos Foundation will sponsor registration fees for underserved youth. In 2025, the organisation was able to help 19,302 kids by raising $2,730,048.16. One of the biggest successes of the organisation last year was that it was able to reach children in all 50 states and help kids get to participate in 50 different sports.

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On the other hand, through Good Sports, it will aim to increase the equipment, both individual and shared, for the children. This fresh approach will use football to encourage more youth to participate in sports, creating a roadmap for equal and sustainable access for everyone.

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As of now, the number of youths in Colorado that the programs aim to serve is over 17,000. Even the Senior Director of Youth & High School Football, Bob Mestas, has expressed his excitement over the partnership and the approach.

“We’re excited to work with Every Kid Sports and Good Sports to grow youth football participation across Colorado and help open doors to the sport for both boys and girls,” said Bobby Mestas. “While our helmet distribution program focuses on supporting high school tackle athletes, this extension of ALL IN. ALL COVERED. is designed to reach younger athletes, ages 6–14, by reducing financial barriers and expanding access to both tackle and flag football.”

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Besides the flag football initiative, the foundation provides up to $10,000 to highly effective Colorado-based nonprofits targeting youth ages 5–24. While the Broncos organization is taking a giant step towards the development of youth through football, two Broncos players played their part by hosting youth football camps to help the future generation fall in love with the game.

The Denver Broncos players are busy hosting youth football camps

The Denver Broncos ended their mandatory minicamp last Wednesday, June 17, 2026. So, it is time for them to enjoy their vacation before the grueling training camp starts. However, a couple of their players have used this holiday to organise youth football camps.

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On June 23, wide receiver Troy Franklin hosted a youth football camp at the Englewood High School in Englewood, Colorado. The WR ran this session for boys and girls for ages 6 to 15.

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Imago Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders with wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) and running back Tyler Badie (28) in the second quarter of the game at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Besides Franklin, safety Talanoa Hufanga also held a football camp on June 20. He hosted the Talanoa Hufanga Football Camp at Foothills Sports Arena in Denver, Colorado. This was a free camp for the 6-17-year age group.

Both Franklin and Hufanga showed great commitment to the community despite being on their break. The Broncos will be hoping their players continue being part of more initiatives like these, as that is what helps the organisation win the hearts of people in the community.