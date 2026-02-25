Denver Broncos Make Quadruple Combine Decision After Sean Payton Gives Up Playcalling Duties

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Denver Broncos at Houston Texans Nov 2, 2025 Houston, Texas, USA Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton before a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Houston NRG Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSeanxThomasx 20251102_jhp_cy3_0025

The 2026 season might not have ended the way the Denver Broncos expected, and so the team is making two notable changes to fix the lapses. While the team recently handed playcalling duties to their offensive coordinator, Davis Webb, they also appear to be making real progress in the 2026 NFL Draft. According to a recent report, the team conducted interviews with four top inside linebackers at the combine from their 45 allotted chances, and this could mean that their defense could see a new face this time around.

The Broncos reporter, Mike Klis, reported four major names that are under the Broncos’ linebacker draft radar. According to his recent post on X, the team used several of their 45 allotted formal interviews at the NFL Combine to meet with some of the top inside linebacker prospects in this year’s draft class. The list included names such as Sonny Styles (Ohio State), Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech), Jake Golday (Cincinnati), and Josiah Trotter (Missouri), among others.

The meetings made it clear that Denver is doing thorough homework on the linebacker position ahead of the draft. The Broncos currently hold the 30th overall pick in the first round, along with selections at No. 62 in the second round and No. 94 in the third, giving them multiple opportunities to potentially address the position. While there’s no confirmation on any pick being finalized as of now, the report highlighted how the team’s decision-making is quite on point with these names.

Sonny Styles (Ohio State) finished the 2025 season as one of the nation’s most productive linebackers, recording 83 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 interception, 3 pass breakups, and 1 forced fumble in 14 games while earning First-Team All-Big Ten and First-Team All-American honors.

Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech), on the other hand, had a standout 2025 campaign, leading the Red Raiders with 128 tackles along with 11 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 7 forced fumbles, and multiple defensive touchdowns while capturing major national awards including the Lombardi Award, Butkus Award and Nagurski Trophy. His overall impact helped Texas Tech win the Big 12 and earn a College Football Playoff berth.

Jake Golday (Cincinnati) emerged as a key defensive leader for the Bearcats in 2025, finishing with about 105 total tackles, 6 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks while contributing in both run defense and pass rush as a full-time starter. Josiah Trotter (Missouri) also remains a potential candidate as he anchored the Tigers’ defense with 84 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 2 sacks in 2025, earning First-Team All-SEC honors and ranking among the SEC’s top defenders against the run.

While all of these options appear to be highly effective and efficient to fill in for the linebacker position at the Denver Broncos, the fact that the update came after Sean Payton gave up on a major share of his duties makes it questionable.

Sean Payton steps down from his playcalling duties

Sean Payton is handing over offensive play-calling duties to newly promoted coordinator Davis Webb for the 2026 season. This move will mark the first time he will not call plays since becoming head coach of the Denver Broncos. The decision comes as Payton enters his fourth year in Denver and follows a season in which the Broncos earned the AFC’s No. 1 seed but fell 10-7 to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

Shortly after that loss, Denver dismissed former offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi. Webb, 31, was promoted from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator on Feb. 2 after drawing interest from multiple teams around the league.

Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine, Payton made it clear the move is about improving the team’s overall performance. “I think it’s going to help our team, and I’ll do whatever it takes to support him,” Payton said of the change. “It’s not something I would do if I didn’t think it will help our team.”

Payton served as the primary play-caller throughout his tenure with the New Orleans Saints from 2006 to 2021, including their Super Bowl victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the 2009 season. He has also called plays during each of his first three seasons in Denver.

Webb (former NFL quarterback and New York Giants draft pick) previously called plays in a Broncos preseason game in 2025 and received positive feedback from players afterward. He also interviewed for head coaching openings with the Raiders and Bills and drew interest from the Giants for their offensive coordinator position before accepting Denver’s offer.

“First off, I think it was something that I kind of knew during the year. [Webb] and I visited on a number of occasions,” Payton said. “He’s extremely talented. With regards to play-calling, it’s something that I think he’ll be really good at it.”

After the Broncos’ 14th finish last season in both points per game and total offense, Payton made it clear that he will remain involved in offensive planning while allowing Webb to take the lead on game-day calls.