Sean Payton Clears Stance on Injured LB’s Return After Broncos Get Marvin Mims Update

Sean Payton just made a huge statement. As the Denver Broncos prepare for the 2025 NFL season, Payton decided to address some injury concerns. The Broncos have 10 players who could be out of action for Week 1, but they also have some returnees. Nevertheless, the veteran head coach is choosing to be cautious and has made his stance clear on one injured LB.

In Week 3 of the 2024 season, Alex Singleton ruptured his ACL. Nevertheless, he didn’t back down and heroically played out the rest of the game against the Buccaneers. However, it was later confirmed to be a season-ending injury. Well, he is now back, having been taken off injury reserve, but is understandably still a little rusty. After all, he didn’t play a single preseason game. which is probably why Sean Payton is taking things slowly.

When addressing the injuries on defense, Payton spoke about Singleton and Dre Greenlaw. He made it crystal clear that while they are both healthy, they will not be immediately thrown into the heat of things. Instead, the team will manage them smartly and address their returns slowly. “We have to be smart. Alex is coming back off of an injury. Dre is coming back. We have to be smart, and look at pitch counts, and be ready to play some younger players and not just say, ‘Week 1, we’re throwing them out there for 70 plays,” said Payton.

The 61-year-old’s decision to slowly reintegrate Alex Singleton back into the team makes complete sense. The year before his season-ending injury, Singleton proved to be a solid defensive player. As per Pro Football Focus, he recorded two sacks and 122 tackles, the fourth highest in the league in 2023. He will certainly be a key cog in one of the best defenses in the NFL.

A clean bill of health for Singleton and Greenlaw is great news for the Broncos. But while that does sort things out on the defensive side of the ball, there is a big question mark floating over the offense.

Sean Payton and the Broncos have received a positive update on WR Marvin Mims Jr.

On paper, the Denver Broncos have things in the bag when it comes to defense. The offense, however, has a bit of a question mark hanging over it. Not to say it is weak, but despite having the likes of Bo Nix, Courtland Sutton, and J.K. Dobbins, The Ringer has them ranked as the 15th in the league. This is where Marvin Mims Jr. could play a pivotal role.

The 23-year-old WR has had two solid seasons as an understudy to Sutton. He is expected to take a big leap this year, but a while ago, it was confirmed that he had suffered a groin injury during practice. This was cause for concern for the Broncos Nation, but fortunately, Sean Payton has received a positive update.

“On Marvin, good news, he’ll be back to practice,” revealed Payton. Having amassed 880 receiving yards and seven touchdowns over the course of two seasons, Mims Jr. is a key piece for the Broncos. He has the potential to be a deadly one-two combo alongside Sutton, especially with Nix throwing him the ball.

2025 could prove to be a big year for the Broncos. They’re in one of the toughest divisions in the AFC West, with the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders to contend with. It will be interesting to see if Payton can get this team through to the Playoffs, and perhaps even beyond that to the Super Bowl.