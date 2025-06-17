Denver Officially Clear Stance on Broncos’ Potential Exit as Sean Payton’s Side Eyes New Home

The stadium where legends like Peyton Manning and John Elway left their mark might be closing its doors for good. Empower Field, which never got to host a Super Bowl due to the unpredictable weather, is now looking like it never will. That’s because the Denver Broncos’ long-term home is suddenly looking less certain. Behind the scenes, whispers about a potential relocation have grown louder, putting fans on edge about the franchise’s future in the Mile High City. The ongoing limbo keeps turning up the heat between the Broncos’ front office and local government. Yeah, it’s true, Sean Payton’s arrival brought hope for a turnaround on the gridiron. But off it, bigger questions loom.

The Broncos’ ownership group has stayed quiet, while city officials insist they’re working to keep the team where it belongs. But with other cities hungry for an NFL franchise. And Denver’s stadium situation is still unresolved – the pressure is building. However, now, a new statement from Denver’s leadership has added fuel to the fire. Are the Broncos really committed to staying? Or could Payton and Co. be eyeing a fresh start elsewhere?

The Broncos aren’t just exploring options – they’re deep in talks about a potential new home. Behind closed doors, team executives have held over a year of meetings with Denver Water about its 36-acre campus near Burnham Yard, a prime spot eyed for a future stadium. In fact, emails reveal weekly discussions involving Broncos president Damani Leech, Denver Water’s CEO, and city officials, with lawyers, developers, and construction firms in the mix. So, something might be brewing.

Additionally, Denver Water even shared hundreds of pages of financial and environmental documents about their $200M redeveloped campus. But the big question remains: Are the Broncos serious about leaving Empower Field? The team insists “no determinations have been made,” but their actions tell a different story.

City spokesman Jon Ewing maintains Denver is fighting to keep them, “We’re committed to ensuring the Broncos remain… a cornerstone of civic pride.” Yet with secretive LLCs snapping up $150M in nearby land – and the Broncos touring suburban sites – the writing may be on the wall. Sean Payton came to Denver to build a winner. But if the Broncos leave town, fans will care less about wins and more about where their team went.

Broncos’ stadium hunt: Inside Sean Payton’s potential new home

The Broncos aren’t just flirting with change – they’re putting serious money behind it. Over $150 M in secretive land purchases near Burnham Yard tells the real story. This 58-acre former railyard has become ground zero for Denver’s potential NFL future, with team execs meeting weekly with Denver Water and city officials about the adjacent 36-acre campus.

Sean Payton might be focused on rebuilding the roster, but the front office is clearly rebuilding the team’s home. The Broncos have gone all-in on due diligence – studying everything from environmental reports to light rail access at the urban site. Denver Water’s spokesman admits to the talks but cautions, “It’s premature to draw firm conclusions.” Tell that to the LLCs snapping up surrounding properties.