This Thanksgiving was meant to bring a sweet first to Fred Warner’s home. Influenza had other plans, and his wife, Sydney Warner, has now revealed the brutal week that began after she returned from Mexico City.

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In a series of Instagram Stories, Sydney shared that influenza A had made its way through the Warner house. First, she explained why her usually active page had gone quiet.

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“Hi guys 🤍 I’ve been pretty much silent on here for the last week, which is very unlike me, but to put it lightly… we have been going through the absolute depths of hell.”

The timeline starts on Monday, November 23, when Sydney got home from Mexico City and immediately felt a little off. She tried to push through a major event on Tuesday, but left early. Once she got home, things quickly spiraled.

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“I’ll spare you guys the details, but it was absolutely horrific. By Wednesday, I was genuinely getting scared because I couldn’t keep absolutely anything down, not even fluids, so I ended up heading to the ER.”

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There, she tested positive for the flu. Her November 25 lab slip showed a positive influenza A result, while the influenza B and COVID-19 tests were negative. However, that was only half the trouble.

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Sydney was also told she likely had a travel-related gastrointestinal bug, creating a double whammy. Still, her update did not blame the football game or the weather. She also never said where she caught the flu.

Thursday brought no holiday break. Sydney shared a view of her darkened room and said that was her entire day. By night, the bathroom had become her sleeping spot, and her symptoms were still getting worse.

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Around 6 a.m. Friday, Fred took her back to the emergency room. She spent most of the day there, but two new prescriptions and two bags of IV fluids finally helped her feel like herself again.

By Friday night, Sydney felt her best all week and believed she was turning the corner. Sadly, feeling better could not rewind the calendar.

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“We unfortunately had to completely miss Thanksgiving this year, my Bella girl’s very first Thanksgiving, and that honestly just broke my heart.”

Thankfully, family and friends rallied around, cared for Sydney and showered her children with love. One best friend, a nurse and mother of two, even came over after a full workday to give her fluids.

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She also joked that an IV bag was the only bag she cared about securing. Meanwhile, another close friend cooked meals, and that friend’s son added a colorful, sticker-covered card wishing Sydney a quick recovery.

Sydney even reshared another user’s clip showing a family’s Thanksgiving plate loaded with medicine and other sick-day supplies.

Just before this ordeal, Mexico City had given Fred a night to remember. On November 22, he carried the Mexican flag onto the field at Estadio Banorte before the 49ers crushed the Minnesota Vikings 35-10 and improved to 9-1.

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It carried extra meaning for the linebacker, whose late grandfather, Juan Quiroz, was born in Jalisco. Fred also delivered eight tackles, including one for a loss, and a pass deflection.

As for Fred’s health, Sydney’s Stories did not say whether he caught the flu. He was also not listed on the 49ers’ final injury report for their Week 12 meeting with the Seattle Seahawks.

For Sydney, however, recovery brought no day off. Mom duty called again, with her very sick little boy, Beau, and baby Bella needing care. The week also left her with a bigger lesson.

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“After this past week, I cannot stress enough how precious our health is and how easily we take it for granted. Without it, we truly have nothing.”

The holiday may have slipped away, but the people who showed up gave Sydney plenty to hold close. As for the next family feast, here’s hoping nothing on the menu comes from a pharmacy.