Derrick Henry Announces Major Health Update After Freak Collision at Ravens OTAs

The Baltimore Ravens had a worrying moment during OTAs when running back Derrick Henry went down with what looked like a big injury. Those watching from afar were a little concerned, as the staff had to pause the workouts for a while. After all, this is one of the best running backs in the league, who is also one of the oldest. There is now an official clarification about what happened.

“Derrick Henry is fine, but there was a scary moment today in OTAs where Henry went down after a freak collision,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote. “A few players took a knee after Henry was down. However, he got up, only missed a few plays, and then returned to practice.

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“Was off a fake handoff and he kind of collided with a DL who got penetration. He didn’t have the ball at the time. Wasn’t intentional.”

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Henry, however, found it funny that there was so much concern from the team.

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“I laid on the ground a bit. The ground felt like a bed for a little while,” Henry said. “And I saw you all look hot and bored, so I was like, I’ve got to give them something to tweet and write.”

Henry clarified that he had simply banged his knee against a teammate during the collision.

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The RB is now 32, and a serious injury will keep him out longer than it would have if he were younger. But Henry seems to be an outlier, still delivering consistently. He got up after those few moments on the ground and resumed the 11-on-11 drills. He clearly has plenty of gas left in the tank and is looking to record another great season.

Retirement talks have followed Henry for a while now, since he’s past the age where running backs start to wane. He has addressed it before, but it will be a decision that will come on its own time. For now, there are no big changes to his training routine, with the RB claiming that “[if] it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

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The Ravens are entering a crucial litmus test this season, with first-year head coach Jesse Minter running the show. If veterans like Henry get injured, the coach’s already tough position will get a lot tougher. They need to break a playoff jinx that’s been plaguing them for some time now, even with star players like Lamar Jackson in the fold.

Here’s what Derrick Henry had to say about playing under the new head coach.

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Rookie Head Coach Minter Brings Fresh Training Approach

The first practice of OTAs indicated the vision HC Jesse Minter has for the Ravens. John Harbaugh started his practices with structured individual drills, a common approach in most NFL practice fields. But Minter had the Ravens attack a ‘lighter’ 11-on-11 scrimmage straight away. And, it was also noticeably loud and boisterous.

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For a coach as young as Minter leading a franchise that’s steeped with talent, it was always going to be a tough ask. But Henry likes what the new head coach is bringing to the team.

“[He is] a guy that’s hungry,” the RB told the press. “Somebody that wanted this opportunity and presented himself. He took advantage of it, and, excited to be here, excited to get to work, put the work in so we get the results we want.

“I just think they’re trying to build a culture around here. A culture that they want to set and represent, and want us to work towards every day. [They] want us to come in and be able to be coachable and work hard when we’re in the building.”

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The Ravens and Minter are reloading after an 18-season tenure spent in John Harbaugh’s shadow. For this side to start this new chapter on a strong note, they’ll want to ensure every important piece plays its role throughout their run in the season.