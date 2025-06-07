Derrick Henry Given Same Treatment as Travis Kelce as $440M Celebrity Confirms Movie Deal for Ravens Star

The season hasn’t even begun, and it already looks like Derrick Henry is going to be finishing this year strong. First off, he got a massive $30 million contract extension with the Ravens. That made him the highest-paid NFL RB who was over 30 years old. But as it turns out, that was just the tip of the iceberg for King Henry. Now, he’s got additional motivation to outperform himself this year. But, what’s that?

There’s a movie deal waiting for him after the season, with certain conditions applied. Derrick Henry has been collecting accolades long before he got to the NFL. The guy mows down defences like he’s a surprise storm blowing up leaves in the fall. And his trophy shelf is already overflowing with awards. But if he can add another accolade to his name this year, a different dream will come true for him. The dream? A chance to do a movie with the legendary Adam Sandler. So, how did he land this deal? Let’s give you the deets.

Derrick Henry came to the Dan Patrick Show recently, and it was here that Patrick made a lucrative promise. The condition is simple. Rush for 2,000 yards in the 2025 season, and you get a movie with Adam Sandler. And after Henry left, Patrick followed through with a phone call/voice note to Sandler. The message went, “Hey Sandman, it’s Danny. We just had Derrick Henry on, and I made some promises. I said if he rushed for 2,000 yards this season that we would put him in a Sandler movie, no pressure, and he said that he’s a big fan.” Patrick further asked Sandler to record a video message for Henry so they could pass it on to him and see his reaction. And Sandler followed through.

A smiling Derrick Henry watched in awe as Adam Sandler sent him a heartfelt, sleepy eyed message. “Yo, Derrick, I just woke up. You know that. That’s why I look disgusting on top of the fact that I am disgusting, but I love ya. Congrats on everything, baby.” Classic Sandler brings his hilarious personality to real life on a phone screen for Henry. And as Sandler gave the confirmation, he also took a sly dig at Dan Patrick. “2,000 yards plus this year gets you not only in the movie, but we have a nice dinner together, and talk about Dan Patrick’s facial hair and how hard it is for him to grow it. I love ya. Keep it up. This guy says hello.” Sandler at this point turned the phone to show his bulldog, dragging itself against the wall, scratching itself, oblivious to anything else.

Derrick Henry was overjoyed, obviously. It’s not every day you get a video message from Adam Sandler promising a movie deal, right? He even sent a thank-you text to Dan Patrick. The text went, “Please, Dan, thank you for sending the message for the video, 🥹🤯 that was really cool! much love!” So, the stakes are high for King Henry this year. Not only does this season mark a decade of his NFL career, but the numbers he’ll put out will make or break his chances of being a movie star.

But 2000+ yards is something Henry’s been putting out since college. He’ll just have to bring that A-game again. And with that, he’ll be en route to join Travis Kelce, who also got a similar deal from Adam Sandler sometime last year. Don’t know about it? Read on.

Travis Kelce’s Hollywood milestone is almost here

May 2024 saw Travis Kelce busy manifesting a dream for himself. On one of his podcast episodes, he had notably said, “I’ll be a part of it any way I possibly can. I’ll be a f—— extra. Anything to get around Happy Gilmore, an Adam Sandler film or set, count me in.” Fast forward to August last year and that manifestation worked. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Fallon told Sandler, “You know Travis Kelce really wants to be a part of this… He’s talked about it on a podcast.” And here, Adam Sandler finally confirmed the Chiefs TE’s new career move.

via Imago Oct 27, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As Adam Sandler had put it back then, “Yes, yes. Travis has been – he mentioned it, and so we have a nice something for Travis… He’s a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy and, well, funny and cool as hell.” So what’s the role? Travis Kelce is all set to appear in Happy Gilmore 2, the sequel to Sandler’s 1996 hit movie. The sequel is finally here, 27 years after the original dropped Adam Sandler’s comedy on the big screens. The new movie will drop on Netflix this July, and the trailer that came out on June 1st is already generating a lot of buzz. Gear up for a little spoiler, folks, cause Kelce’s in the trailer, too.

While we will have to wait for the movie to see how much screen time Travis Kelce has, at least in the trailer, he has certainly made an appearance. Travis Kelce is dressed like a hotel staff member as he greets Happy Gilmore. Whether Kelce has a bigger role or not is something we will find out in July. But for now, fans can rest assured their favorite TE’s Hollywood dream has finally come true.