Derrick Henry Makes A. J. Brown Demand From Ravens After WR Confirmed Stance on Eagles Exit

The trade rumors surrounding AJ Brown’s future with the Philadelphia Eagles have raised several questions about his role in 2026. It has been a while since Derrick Henry has been actively pursuing AJ Brown for the Baltimore Ravens, and his efforts continue to grow. Just days after applauding Brown’s commendable levels in a recent release of the Up & Adams Show, the 32-year-old dropped another hint, this time connecting his name directly to the Ravens. The admission came during a live stream featuring Henry and AJ Brown together.

The stream featured a moment where the two were actively responding to fan comments. Henry, looking at the live chat, read a message out loud, saying, “AJ to the Ravens.” And even the thought of it found the running back’s approval.

“Yeah, tell him. I mean, I’d love to see bro,” Henry added, dropping his own take on the matter.

This is a developing story!