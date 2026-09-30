Deshaun Watson Announces Retirement Stance as Browns Reportedly Clear Stance on Shedeur Sanders Trade

Deshaun Watson does not plan on leaving the NFL anytime soon.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“So, I wanna play as long as I possibly can in football; tell me I can,” Deshaun Watson told the media via insider Mary Kay Cabot on X. He also made it clear that his goal is to “play as long as #Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers, who’s 42.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The goal to play for a long time makes sense, as he has lost valuable time on the field since he signed with the Cleveland Browns.

Watson was suspended for 11 games in the 2022 season in light of the sexual assault allegations brought against him. In 2023, he missed significant time once again, this time due to a shoulder injury. The veteran then suffered a serious Achilles injury on October 20, 2024, against the Cincinnati Bengals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watson then suffered another setback in January 2025 when he injured his Achilles again, keeping him out for the entire season. He hasn’t played a full season since signing his five-year contract with Cleveland.

Now, in the 2026 season, Watson is trying to make every moment count.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had a difficult start to the 2026 season. Against Jacksonville, he threw for 205 yards, one touchdown, one interception, and was sacked five times. However, he responded well in Week 2 against Tampa Bay, completing 24 of 30 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.

Against Carolina in Week 3, Watson completed 16 of 30 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns, helping Cleveland win 21-18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watson’s time away from the field and his lack of impressive performances had many doubting the future of his career. But Watson has found an inspiration in the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.

“I’ve known Aaron just passing throughout the years, playing against each other. When I was working with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on my shoulder, he was out there with his Achilles, I got to talk to him a little bit,” Watson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s motivating, it’s inspiring to be able to see what he’s doing at the age he’s been doing it for so long. I was watching him as a young kid. So being able to now play against him is super dope. You can learn a lot from him. I want to play as long as I possibly can until football tell me I can’t.

Aaron Rodgers suffered a serious injury in the Jets’ season opener in September 2023. Just four snaps into the game, he tore his left Achilles tendon, ending his season. But Rodgers has defied the odds, extending his career to the 2026 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Steelers quarterback has said there is “zero debate” that this year will be his last.

Watching your role model fight through all adversity and still show up in the game left a lasting mark on Watson. And now the sky is the limit for him.

That shifts the attention to backups Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, both of whom started for the Browns last year. With Watson as QB1, they will have to stay on the bench for a long time. But with quarterback injuries hurting a few NFL teams, the position has become a priority.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Browns will keep Gabriel and Sanders in their camp.

“The Browns have no plans to trade away their No. 2 and No. 3 quarterbacks now or before the trade deadline Nov. 10,” Cabot reported.

For now, the two quarterbacks will have to wait their turn behind Deshaun Watson.