Deshaun Watson Drops 4 Word Message for Fiancée After Jilly Anais Turns Heads in Swimsuit

Back in March, Jilly Anais set the internet on fire with a simple caption, “Mrs. Watson Loading...” – while flashing a stunning diamond ring. She and Deshaun Watson have been going strong since they met in L.A. back in 2019. Since then, they have always shown up for each other through thick and thin. When the Cleveland Browns quarterback went down with an Achilles injury last October, Jilly didn’t stay silent. She posted a sweet photo of them kissing on the field with the caption, “His #1 fan.” Similarly, now with Jilly stepping onto a big stage this weekend, Watson made sure to return the love, showing up proud as ever.

Jilly Anais just walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway. And guess what? When Deshaun Watson’s fiancée showed up at The W Hotel in South Beach, the custom $2.5M engagement ring, which the QB dropped on her finger, also shone brightly. However, besides drawing attention to her flashy possession, Anais also turned heads at the runway in style, compelling her-to-be husband to give a hearty shoutout on Instagram.

Posting a clip of Anais owning the catwalk at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025 show, Deshaun Watson’s pride was quite evident. The Browns’ QB tagged Anais with Playboi Carti’s “FINE SHIT” as the background song. He also wrote, “YouDaBADDEST! Trim,” adding fire emojis in the caption, perfectly showing his love and support for the model. Not just this, he posted a heartfelt four-word message that instantly grabbed attention. “Proud of you, Queen! 🙏🏾,” he wrote. On the other hand, Anais, too, gave her love a perfect response.

“I love making you proud FIANCEEEEEEE,” she replied. Aww, this was sweet, wasn’t it?

At the Miami Swim Week, Jilly Anais owned the runway, donning a fierce leopard-print triangle-string swimsuit. With her long, golden hair swept to the side, her vibe was unmatched. But accessories-wise? Well, she kept it to zero, except for that giant $2.5M ring, a 20-carat diamond ring.

Yeah, the model never fails to flaunt it on any occasion. After all, Deshaun Watson didn’t just walk into a store and pick a ring. He spent seven months crafting it with Jeweler Vikar Ahmed, going full perfectionist QB mode until they had what he called “the perfect ring.” As per TMZ, the jeweler said, it is “a premium D center diamond, renowned for its perfect cut and exceptional color & flawless clarity.” So, obviously, this custom-made, beautiful piece says it loud, “The Watsons… coming soon.”

Besides being the partner of Deshaun Watson, Jilly Anais is also an actress, singer, dancer, model, author, fashionista, and a social media maven. As she continues to shine in her career, Watson is making sure to back her up. The couple who began dating in 2019 never fails to keep fans updated with their personal milestones. Be it from rooftop dinners to European getaways, the duo knows how to hit the headlines. Just like this time, Watson stepped up to support Anais at her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway, or at her other modeling gigs!

Deshaun Watson’s fiancée Jilly Anais owned the event!

Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Deshaun Watson’s fiancée Jilly Anais was already collecting crowns by high school, including the title of Miss Teen Houston 2011. At just 18, she packed her bags to come to Los Angeles to chase her dreams. Furthermore, her resumé includes acting, music, and modeling, among her other talents.

If we look at her entertainment profile, Anais’ acting credits include Wild ‘N Out, Rosewood, and Real Husbands of Hollywood. As one of six finalists in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swim Search, she is competing among top names, like Ally Mason, Leticia Martinez, and Tunde Oyeneyin. But with all these, a rookie photo shoot in the 2026 SI Swimsuit issue is at stake for her.

For Anais, this year’s Runway Show was a triumphant return. Having made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2024, she was once again in her element on Saturday night. “Thank you God! I have been on cloud 9 all week and it’s safe to say I’m never coming down!“ she wrote on Instagram after her first appearance in June last year. “What an absolute dream to walk in THE [SI Swimsuit] Runway Show! What is life?!?!”

Deshaun Watson’s partner knows how to embrace the opportunities and slay in them. This year, she served two looks at the Miami event. In the first one, she was wearing a navy Roxy swimsuit. She paired it with a Denimcratic bolero and a loud leopard-print hat by Zandria. The second one was a barely-there Lybethras string swimsuit that put her sculpted abs and shimmering engagement ring in the spotlight.

The weekend kicked off with the SI Swimsuit Beach Club and ended with the Après Swimsuit Pool Party. It was powered by brand collabs such as MINI, Batiste, and more. The 2025 SI Swimsuit Runway Show brought together 16 returning SI legends, 5 first-time faces, and 6 fierce Swim Search finalists. The whole show’s streaming on YouTube. And trust us, you’ll want to watch Deshaun Watson’s proud girlfriend, Jilly, light up that catwalk.