Deshaun Watson Gets Unfortunate News After Sending Strong Message on Browns Return

The Browns’ quarterback room is crowded with four signal-callers after their gamble on Deshaun Watson took a hit. Following his Week 7 ruptured Achilles against the Bengals, the Browns fell into panic mode. This offseason, the Browns aggressively stocked up, trading for Kenny Pickett, re-signing veteran Joe Flacco, and drafting Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders on Days 2 and 3. With Watson’s return uncertain, the Browns are bracing for a quarterback battle unlike any before. The team is struggling not only with rep divisions but also significantly with managing their player salary cap. The depth chart is indeed shaky as the 2025 season countdown begins.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski isn’t hiding behind false optimism. He’s been vocal about letting the rookies develop at their own pace, reminding everyone that growth takes time. “It takes time. So, I like the attitude of these rookies where they understand there’s work to be put in,” Stefanski said. He has placed his faith with the rookies now that the Lombardi dream might be slipping away with Watson.

Deshaun Watson, once expected to lead this offense, may not suit up at all this season. After suffering a ruptured Achilles, Watson’s road to recovery just hit another roadblock. On Monday, GM Andrew Berry broke the news that had the Browns’ worst nightmare coming alive. “Yesterday, as we went through our normal player medical process, we did learn that he did have a setback in his Achilles recovery,” Berry said. “We don’t have all the details and everything yet, but it will obviously extend the recovery process for him.”

Adding to the concern, an X post on June 6 from Deepak Chona, MD of SportsMedAnalytics, laid out the physical reality of Watson’s situation. “Deshaun Watson – If rushing back, possible to play ~mid-season but w/major limitations in push-off strength (throwing power) + mobility,” Chona wrote. That paints a bleak picture for a quarterback who relies heavily on movement and torque to generate his trademark downfield strikes.

With no concrete return date in sight, the Browns face a tough call on whether to roll the dice on Watson again this year or give in to the hype of Sanders. And while the team is putting up a brave front, Watson’s future in the orange jersey may be slipping further from reach with each passing week. But Watson is not discouraged at all.

Deshaun Watson starting from “ground zero”

Deshaun Watson is taking a detailed, measured approach to his recovery, using this offseason to rework his fundamentals. In a recent media appearance, Watson shed light on how he’s turning rehab into refinement. “I think it’s a fun challenge, just cause we starting from ground zero,” he said. “I’ve been throwing my whole life. It’s really natural, but it’s the little details and fundamentals that come with it to be a little more accurate, to add that more power, that rotation.” The former All-Pro is focused on becoming a more fluid passer and not just getting back on the field. “Obviously, I don’t wanna be hurt, but at the same time, using this moment to really focus on the details that I wouldn’t focus on if I was rushing back.”

Things haven’t gone according to plan for Watson since landing in Cleveland. The 29-year-old was once hailed as the long-term solution under center, but the numbers haven’t justified the hype. In 2022, Watson returned from an off-field suspension and played just six games, completing 58.2% of his passes for 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions. He repeated the six-game tally in 2023, slightly improving to 61.4% completions for 1,115 yards, with another seven touchdowns and four picks. Despite these modest results, the Browns never officially wavered on him.

Kevin Stefanski, in particular, has remained publicly committed to Watson’s future with the franchise. The head coach doubled down on his trust, stating that Watson “gives us the best chance to win.” Even as critics questioned the fit and form, Stefanski pointed to Watson’s leadership and occasional flashes of vintage playmaking. After missing most of 2022, Watson returned in 2023 to help stabilize the offense, even if the output didn’t fully reflect the potential. The coaching staff remained optimistic, hoping 2024 would finally mark the breakout moment everyone expected.

Instead, Watson’s 2024 season ended early again. Before his Achilles injury, he had completed 63.4% of his passes for 1,148 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions in seven starts. While not elite numbers, they hinted at improvement. Now, uncertainty surrounds his future in Cleveland. Though his return remains in question, Watson is keeping his focus tight. He may not suit up for the Browns again, but he’s putting in the work, quietly fine-tuning his game and focusing on what’s in his control.