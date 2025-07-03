Deshaun Watson Is Just ‘Faking’ Shedeur Sanders Mentorship as Browns Decide QB Replacement, Says Insider

Once hailed as a franchise hero in H-Town, Deshaun Watson’s story took a wild turn the moment he touched down in the Dawg Pound. From being the Texans’ golden boy to landing a monster contract in The Land, the hype was unreal. But fast forward to 2025, and it’s not the same energy. The Browns‘ QB room isn’t just crowded—it’s bubbling with tension. And now, whispers around Berea suggest Watson might no longer be at the center of the plan. So, is this mentorship narrative just a cover-up?

Now, credit where it’s due—Watson’s been putting in the hours. He’s grinding with his private QB coach, locked into rehab, and flashing glimpses of that “I’m still him” swagger. But the reality? The numbers aren’t lying. Back-to-back Achilles issues and a rough 3-14 season don’t exactly scream franchise savior. The patience in Cleveland seems to be wearing thin, and folks inside the Browns locker room know it. The vibe? Watson might be on borrowed time.

Then came insider Garrett Bush with the bombshell. On The Barbershop podcast, he peeled back the PR curtain: “They done reached out to Deshaun Watson, said, ‘listen, we’re not going to get you up out of here, out of here’, out of here, out of here. What we’re going to do is you will put some things out, and you mentor and you get back in rehab and put some positivity and spin it.”

According to Bush, this whole mentorship act isn’t some heartfelt bonding moment—it’s a carefully staged move to rebuild Watson’s image while the Browns figure things out. “We’ll give you an opportunity. Somebody else in the league and give you a shot. If you do all of the right things as we monitor you still with the Cleveland Browns,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders isn’t just sitting back. The rookie has been ballin’ during OTAs, logging a crisp 7-of-9 with three touchdowns—and then doing it again. But even with the buzz, the Browns are hesitating to commit. And Watson? He’s riding the wave. “So Deshaun Watson in Cleveland is not going to rock the boat… I still want to play after that.” Smart move. Lay low, be the “mentor,” and keep the NFL dream alive.

Interestingly, it’s all come full circle. Back when Watson went down, Coach Prime tweeted, “Praying for Deshaun Watson fervently.” Now, according to Mary Kay Cabot, Watson is “only too happy to repay the favor” by guiding Shedeur through the ropes. That bond? It’s real. But what’s driving it—that’s up for debate.

To top it off, Shedeur’s offseason hasn’t been smooth either. Legal troubles from two speeding incidents made headlines, and Watson’s mentorship couldn’t have come at a better time. Whether genuine or PR-polished, it’s helping the rookie stay afloat. Still, the Browns’ QB carousel shows no signs of slowing down.

Browns’ QB dilemma includes Joe Flacco and Shedeur Sanders

So here’s where it gets interesting. James Jones isn’t buying into the Joe Flacco hype. On The Facility, he broke it down without sugarcoating anything: “If he [Pickett] goes out here and plays well, that’s a bonus for your football team, and then you have two young dudes behind them that you are developing. Joe Flacco going out there, I absolutely disagree with that because he’s older. You’re not going to win a lot.” For Jones, it’s clear—youth matters, and so does upside. That’s why he’s all-in on Shedeur Sanders, calling him “the most talented quarterback on that roster.”

Meanwhile, Nathan Zegura painted a similar picture. Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, he explained why Flacco might be the odd man out. “So if somebody was to be moved, it would, in my mind it would probably be Flacco,” he said. His logic? Flacco brings zero long-term value. “If he [Pickett] plays well…you try to see if you can find a way to afford him… The other part is if he plays really well and then goes and signs somewhere…20 to $30 million a year range.” But with Flacco? No trade potential, no comp pick, no real future.

And yet, Shedeur’s still stuck watching from the sideline. There’s no playbook here—just pressure. It’s not development season in the Dawg Pound, it’s survival mode. Shedeur isn’t being groomed. He’s being gambled with.

So, if it’s really between Flacco and Shedeur, the Browns better decide fast. Because this limbo isn’t helping anyone.