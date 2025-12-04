Deshaun Watson Sends Message on Faith After Kevin Stefanski’s Roster Decision on Injured QB

Essentials Inside The Story Deshaun Watson returns to practice after long injury layoff

The Browns' QB shares faith-driven message as recovery progresses

Kevin Stefanski remains cautious about Watson's comeback

The Cleveland Browns have finally heard some good news amid their crumbling season. Quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has long been absent from the Browns’ active roster, has just been designated to the 21-day practice window. Well, Watson’s return date is still uncertain, but the Browns’ QB remains focused on “victories.”

After returning to practice, Deshaun Watson posted a video of his practice with a faith-related message.

“4OVE (Focus Only On Victories Everyday) MoreGLORY! 🙏🏾,” wrote Deshaun Watson on his Instagram post.

The message revealed his strong faith in his recovery process. The Browns’ quarterback’s return has been long coming. Everyone was hoping for his return, and with head coach Kevin Stefanski opening the practice window, it won’t be long before he sets foot on the gridiron. While everything seems to be going okay, the veteran quarterback is still listed as PUP.

Watson ruptured his right Achilles tendon in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The injury benched him for the remainder of the 2024 season. Even with the latest developments, he might not be making his return until the 2026 season. And by the time his practice window ends, the Browns will only have one or two games remaining.

So, it remains a possibility whether Kevin Stefanski will play him in those games or keep him fresh for the next season.

Kevin Stefanski has lined up Deshaun Watson’s practice routine

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is being careful with Watson’s return. It has been more than a year since he set foot on the ground, so Stefanski wants to personally look after his growth. He is directing the QB towards individual drills first before joining the team.

“He’s been working so hard, rehabbing,” said Kevin Stefanski to the media. “So finally to get out there on the practice field with his teammates, go through individual, I think is really great for him. Our focus is activating this practice window, seeing him on the practice field, getting him into individual, those types of things.”

Before getting injured, Watson’s pass completion rate stood at 63.4% out of the 216 attempts, for 1,148 yards and five touchdowns. While rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel have taken over the quarterback responsibilities, it remains to be seen how Stefanski will manage once Watson is fully recovered.