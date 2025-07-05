Deshaun Watson’s New Wife Gives Honeymoon Update 5,089 Miles Away From America

“ I’m just in this bridal glow,” Jilly Anais told Sports Illustrated Swimsuit ahead of her wedding. And now, that glow’s following her 5,089 miles away. After officially tying the knot with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson last week in a headline-making Miami ceremony, Anais has given fans their first post-wedding update straight from their honeymoon destination: the luxurious South of France. The couple, who’ve been together for over five years, have now taken their love story international.

The honeymoon marks a new chapter in a relationship that has weathered everything from NFL stardom to major public scrutiny. Watson, who’s currently recovering from injury and facing uncertainty about his 2025 season, appears to be soaking in the moment with his longtime partner by his side. Just before the ceremony, he shared a personal message with fans: “I finally made it to this moment. Now, I’m here to say, I’m finna get married in a day… Thank you, Lord. More GLORY!” Now, the “Mr. & Mrs.” era has officially begun, and it’s playing out oceans away from the noise.

Jilly Anais took to Instagram to post a serene honeymoon update, clinking wine glasses with Deshaun Watson on what appears to be a yacht off the French coast. The caption read, “Woke up on my honeymoon with my Husband 🧡✌🏽.” Simple, but loud in love. In the background: storm clouds over a Monaco skyline, a breeze over the Mediterranean, and two matching wedding bands catching the light. It’s official. After years of high-profile dating, public scrutiny, and a rollercoaster NFL ride, the Watsons are locked in.

At 29, the newlyweds have let fans in on every golden detail, from bachelorette getaways and gold-stitched bridal gowns to the vows in Miami that lit up social media. But this next chapter? It’s been kept more intimate. According to Anais, “My fiancé planned the entire honeymoon on his own. I still am on cloud nine. Like I had nothing to do with it. I’m so excited.” The South of France is reportedly their first stop, with two weeks of romantic escape planned away from the headlines and the stadium lights.

And yet, the spotlight still follows. From NFL circles to fashion outlets, everyone’s watching this high-glamour, high-stakes love story unfold. It’s more than just a wedding. It’s a new beginning after years of chaos. Watson may have locked in his future with Anais, but the football world still waits to see how his comeback story plays out.

Medical clearance for Deshaun Watson soon?

Deshaun Watson’s career in Cleveland has been anything but smooth. In 2024, he managed just seven games before yet another injury forced an early shutdown. Add it all up, and over the last two seasons, Watson has suited up only 13 times. For a quarterback once considered MVP material, that’s a steep fall. But the concern isn’t just physical. It’s what his absence has meant for the team: broken rhythm, shaky chemistry, and an offense that never found its footing.

While reports say Watson could be medically cleared by October, roughly nine months post-Achilles surgery, optimism inside the organization is clearly wearing thin. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam didn’t sugarcoat things recently, admitting the franchise may already be facing the fallout of that historic 2022 gamble. “We took a big swing-and-miss with Deshaun,” Haslam said. “We thought we had the quarterback; we didn’t. And we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him, so we’ve got to dig ourselves out of that hole.” It’s a rare, brutally honest moment from ownership, and it signals a potential shift in how the Browns are preparing for the future. Possibly without Watson in the picture.

That future now includes a very different quarterback room. With Joe Flacco returning, Kenny Pickett added, and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders fighting for reps, Cleveland has more options than ever. If one of those arms clicks early in the season, Watson might return only to find himself on the outside looking in. But even as uncertainty clouds his on-field future, Deshaun Watson is actively writing a new chapter off the field.

