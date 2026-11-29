Being the quarterback of one of the biggest franchises in sports certainly makes you stand out. With it comes the potential downside of controversies blowing up more than they’d want. The same happened with Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott when his estranged fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, a wine and spirits specialist, accused him of cheating. But months after the allegations, it looks like Prescott and Ramos are making things work as co-parents.

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“Sources familiar with the situation told Page Six that the NFL quarterback and the wine and spirits specialist are navigating their first Thanksgiving as co-parents without any issues,” Page Six reported.

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The celebrity website reported that Ramos, along with their two daughters, 2-year-old Margaret Jane “MJ” and 18-month-old Aurora Rayne Prescott, were seen “sharing a meal” with friends and family in Texas. After the Thanksgiving party, Page Six also reported that it was Prescott’s turn for “one-on-one time with his daughters” on Friday.

The report also said that the couple’s co-parenting has been “positive and going smoothly.” The couple were slated to marry on April 10 this year and were organizing a lavish ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. But the wedding plans were put on hold following a joint bachelor-bachelorette trip to the Bahamas in March.

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The exes even sent a cancellation email to the guests.

Don’t Blame the Parsons Trade. Dallas’ Defense Broke a Year Earlier.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow Everyone blames the Micah Parsons trade. The numbers say otherwise. Icon Sportswire via Imago Great offense, awful defense Points scored2nd 31.2 a game BestWorst Points given up30th 29.2 a game BestWorst 30 points isn’t enough This season:Won 4 Lost 4 37 – 20 W 31 – 34 L 34 – 30 W 38 – 21 W 30 – 33 L 40 – 46 L 51 – 30 W 38 – 39 L NFL teams that score 30+ win 87% Dallas when it scores 30+ 50% When it broke 20.1 2022 5th 18.5 2023 5th Quinn leaves 27.5 2024 31st Parsons traded 30.1 2025 32nd 29.2 2026 30th Where it went Dan Quinn, 2024 Parsons, a year later Dallas12 winsarrow_forward7 wins Washington4 winsarrow_forward12 wins The verdict Don’t blame the Parsons trade. The defense broke the year Dan Quinn left. Dallas has given up 27 or more points a game for three straight seasons. 1 2023, with Quinn: 5th-best defense 2 2024, with Parsons, without Quinn: 31st 3 Quinn’s Washington: 4 wins to 12 Points per game, regular season. Data: nflverse, 1999 to 2026 Week 12. arrow_back See why arrow_forward Dallas scored 38 on Thanksgiving. And still lost. 2nd at scoring. 3rd-worst at stopping it. Score 30 and you win almost 9 times in 10. Dallas has lost 4 of 8. The collapse came in 2024. Parsons was still on the team. Quinn went to Washington. They went from 4 wins to 12. The Parsons trade came a year later. The damage was already done.

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“It is with heavy hearts that we privately inform our attendees that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you, and we welcome your prayers,” the email read, per The Sun.

The reported split was because of Prescott’s alleged “infidelity issues,” as reported by Page Six. According to the report, Ramos confronted Prescott once their friends left after the Bahamas trip. Per Page Six, Prescott was allegedly “using incognito social media profiles to send inappropriate messages to multiple women and ex-flings.”

After the initial breakup, rumors started to spread that Ramos had refused to sign a prenuptial agreement, though Ramos was quick to clarify, saying that “this had nothing to do with a prenup. I hope we can put that rumor to rest now.”

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The wine and spirits specialist further wrote a message for her friends as well, who supported her, writing, “I truly believe you can get through anything in life as long as you have really great friends. I love these girls so much ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥.”

The couple began dating in 2023 and welcomed Margaret in February 2024, after which they also got engaged in October 2024 and had Aurora in May 2025.

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While Ramos cleared earlier that she was “done” with Prescott and wanted to move on and focus on other things in life, Prescott also made a long statement during the training camp.

“I’m just super thankful for the opportunity that I have to be where I am, to have two amazing daughters, to play the quarterback position for this organization and still inspire so many. Adversity is going to come; it’s inevitable. And if you know how to respond to it, you can respond to it consistently; you can get over it,” Prescott said, according to the New York Post.

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Amid the two publicly not aligning with each other, this isn’t the first time that they were seen together for their children. Earlier in May, the ex-couple united for Aurora’s first birthday party in Dallas.

Dak Prescott’s Recent Traffic Police Trouble After Family Time

While Prescott and Ramos may not be together anymore, they still have two daughters to worry about, and the two don’t miss a chance to spend time with them.

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One such scenario happened recently before the game against the Tennessee Titans, when reports claimed that Prescott arrived late for the game at AT&T Stadium as he was spending “some extra quality time with his daughters,” as Star-Telegram reporter Nick Harris wrote on X.

Prescott was reportedly pulled over by the police for speeding, as he drove from Prosper, Texas, to Arlington to reach the stadium, with the distance being approximately 50 miles.

While Prescott has been wanting to spend extra time with his daughters, Ramos wants more children of her own!

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“Yes!!!” was her answer in an Instagram story when a fan asked her if she wanted more kids.

For now, it seems like the two are coming to the same page for their daughters amid their ongoing conflicts, and want to give their children a happy and healthy life despite having different ambitions and goals.