Final NFL Lifeline Opens for Shilo Sanders After Double Rejection From Steelers & 49ers

Shilo Sanders’ NFL dream isn’t dead yet; it just found one last pulse. Both the Steelers and the 49ers turned him away, leaving the Colorado safety facing his final shot at a pro career. While he’s flirted with the idea of heading to Hollywood if football doesn’t call, a fresh opening in the NFC North might just pull him back.

“The Lions are looking for help at safety and defensive line,” according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

Although the NFL didn’t select him, Shilo Sanders’ college record shows strong potential at safety. He recorded 58 solo tackles, one interception, and four forced fumbles in 11 games while playing for the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023. Shilo Sanders’ athleticism and output make him a worthy candidate for depth, even though he hasn’t yet established himself at the professional level.

A safety enhancement is urgently needed by the Detroit Lions. Their current roster is small, consisting of backups with few game reps and starters with injuries. Kerby Joseph is listed at free safety on the depth chart, followed by Brian Branch at strong safety, Thomas Harper, and Erick Hallett II. However, Joseph’s knee problem has kept him out of action. The Lions lose their best ball-hawk and defensive backfield anchor without him. Kerby Joseph led the league with nine interceptions in 2024 and earned All-Pro honors.

Without dependable depth at safety, the Lions’ success is at risk due to Branch’s heavy workload and Joseph’s injury. Defensive backfield plays require communication, trust, and smooth rotation; the drop-off can be severe when the starter is out. This could hurt Detroit’s deep middle coverage and run defense.

In a season where every defensive backfield snap matters, adding a safety like Shilo Sanders might cover a critical void and offer security.

Steelers and 49ers move on

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed veteran safety Darrick Forrest to their practice squad, signaling a clear choice over open-market options.

“We’re always buyers. We’re always trying to position ourselves to be the best that we can be this year,” Mike Tomlin said.

Darrick Forrest, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, has made 40 appearances in his career, including 17 starts. He recorded 88 total tackles, four interceptions, and nine passes defended during the 2022 campaign. The move follows injuries in Pittsburgh’s secondary and reflects the club’s preference for established NFL experience.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers are reportedly comfortable trading starter Ji’Ayir Brown for a Day 3 pick.

Drafted in the third round (87th overall) in 2023, Ji’Ayir Brown finished his rookie season with 35 total tackles (22 solo), four pass deflections, and two interceptions in 15 games (five starts). He participated in 17 games (13 starts) in 2024, totaling 77 tackles and one interception. He has only recorded 22 total tackles in 8 games this season.

This means Shilo Sanders has one week left on his schedule and fewer opportunities. Sanders’ window of opportunity to secure a roster spot is getting smaller. He now has to deal with the fact that safety decisions are being made elsewhere.

In the week ahead, Sanders must not only hope for a roster opening but also stand out in discussions.