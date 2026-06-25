Terrion Arnold Responds After Arrest in Kidnapping Case Carrying Potential Life Sentence

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has broken his silence following reports of his arrest in Tampa. The Tallahassee native is expected to be charged with multiple felonies stemming from an alleged robbery and kidnapping case, and has now issued his first public statement on the matter.

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“Terrion Arnold categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence.” statement released through CEO of EAG Sports Management Denise White read. “There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations. Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences.

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Mr. Arnold looks forward to his day in court and is confident that the judicial process will lead to his ultimate vindication.”

This statement, shared by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, firmly denies the allegations against the former Alabama standout and expresses confidence that the legal process will ultimately clear his name.

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Prosecutors said that, if convicted, he could face a sentence of up to life in prison.

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This is a developing story…