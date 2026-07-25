“Devastating Time”: Brittany Mahomes Asks for Prayers After Former Chiefs Player Tragically Dies at 38

Kansas City’s locker room lost one of its own this week. Former Chiefs offensive lineman Jordan Devey, who played for the team for three years, died aged only 38. Brittany Mahomes, wife of Patrick Mahomes, shared an emotional message on her Instagram story about supporting Devey’s family.

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“If you feel so inclined to help somebody today, please let it be this family!” Brittany shared on her Instagram story. “This family is going through an incredibly devastating time and any love, prayers, or donations sent their way would be such a blessing!”

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Imago Credit: Brittany Mahomes/@brittanylynne via Instagram

Brittany also shared the link to the family’s GoFundMe page, and the response has been overwhelming. Donations have been pouring in, helping the campaign nearly reach the halfway mark of its $200,000 goal.

The fundraiser tragically confirms that Devey “took his own life,” and the page was set up to help his wife and four children manage the medical costs and financial strain that followed.

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“As they face overwhelming emotional and financial challenges, including mounting medical expenses, the community is coming together to support Linsey and their children,” the GoFundMe page reads. “The funds raised will help ease the financial burden, allowing them to focus on healing and moving forward without the added stress of immediate expenses.”

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News of his death first came from his wife, Linsey Hodgkiss Devey, in a Facebook post that read more like a love letter than an announcement, shared on what would have been their 15th wedding anniversary.

“You were our hero, and our hearts ache in your absence,” she wrote in her message. “We love you. We miss you. And as you said in your last words to me, ‘we’ll talk soon.’”

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Devey’s football journey took him through several stops before Kansas City. He began his journey with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent. He then suited up for the New England Patriots, where he picked up a Super Bowl ring in 2014. A trade sent him to the San Francisco 49ers in 2015. After a brief tender from the 49ers fell through in 2016, he landed with the Chiefs.

Devey played for the Chiefs from 2016 through 2018, appearing in 17 regular-season games with four starts at guard and center. He closed out his career with stints at Las Vegas and Buffalo, appearing in 44 total regular-season games and 21 starts across seven seasons.

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