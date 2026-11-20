NFL insider Dianna Russini has become an infamous figure this year after her photos with the New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel were released. But this didn’t stop her from making a comeback to the media, though her latest controversy now involves her deleting some photos with a candid message.

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“NFL insider Dianna Russini posted a photo on her Instagram story showing a note sitting on her bedside table that reads: ‘F*CK EVERYONE. Kill it. Love you. – JNLRM,'” MLFootball reported on X.

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“Russini has since deleted the Instagram story after the photo started going viral on social media.”

After stepping down from being a reporter for The Athletic, Russini went on to start her new show this past week. The show, named “The Russini Report,” is a weekly one-hour show that is primarily focused on the NFL.

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Earlier, Russini posted a carousel consisting of three photos, including an image of flowers and many cards, in what looked like a celebration post for her comeback. But fans also stopped by a message regarding her future, which quickly went viral as she deleted the particular image from the post hours later. However, it isn’t clear whether she wanted to remove the photo of her husband and children or what she wrote in that note.

The photo also showed her two kids and a photo of her husband, Kevin Goldschmidt, in the background. The caption read, “Feeling loved. Feeling grateful. Back talking football, and I couldn’t do it without the best friends and family in the world. More to come…”

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This move to a new show came months after the New York Post’s Page Six published photos of her and Vrabel, with the two seen holding hands and sitting near a pool in a luxury hotel. Both individuals denied being in a relationship at the time.

Amid the controversy, The Athletic conducted an investigation into Russini’s reports throughout her time with the organization, looking at whether she favored Vrabel in some way or form. Russini, though, said that she stood by “any and all reporting I’ve ever done in my career.”

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The media company later found little to no evidence of Russini’s favoritism, but said that she was “noncompliant” with The Athletic’s standards, as she didn’t detail the nature of her relationship with Vrabel.

This caused immense harm to the personality’s reputation, with Russini needing to walk away from the media for a while. She said that the last six months were “heartbreaking” for her. But she has come back, with her show’s first episode already aired.

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“Over the last few months, I have had a lot of time to think about my life and my priorities and the person I want to be moving forward and being home in New Jersey with my husband and our two little boys and being truly present,” Russini said at the top of the episode.

While she was glad to have her come back, her first guest on the show, sports radio host Damon Amendolara on SiriusXM, talked about the backlash he received after appearing on her show.

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“Let me tell you, my mentions were a horror show since Wednesday. Horror show,” he said. “The things said about her, and the things said about me, by proxy, it was really awful.”

Nonetheless, Amendolara wanted to show up for his friend, whom he has known since 2013.

“I’m there for you if you need me, and I would do it with any one of my friends and my family,” he told Russini, as per Barrett Media.

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Amendolara also referenced a meme about Russini and Vrabel’s alleged relationship, and asked her about the memes and the jokes that have been made in the past few months.

“It was miserable,” Russini replied.

Russini has been a renowned NFL insider for years, working with the likes of ESPN and The Athletic, but her own show is a path that she has chosen to drift away from the scrutiny and start building her business on her own.