Dianna Russini Hopes Her NFL Media Return Inspires Other Women Months After Mike Vrabel Controversy

Diana Russini is preparing to turn the page on a difficult chapter in her career as she returns back to NFL media, seven months after the controversy that involved the New England Patriots’ HC Mike Vrabel. The former Athletic insider is now preparing to launch a new project with the hope that her comeback will inspire other women to overcome setbacks and return stronger.

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“I really hope that I can be someone other women see: you can pick yourself up, get back in there and not be afraid,” Russini told People in an exclusive published on Nov. 9. “Because if you just do the work — and I hope to continue working at a high level — that’s all that’s going to matter. And I hope that quiets the noise.”

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Russini feels that her return to NFL media can send an encouraging message to women who are facing professional criticism, and that one difficult moment does not have to define their whole career.

The 43-year-old will host The Russini Report, a weekly one-hour NFL show on BetUS TV, on November 11, featuring Bill Parcells and Damon Amendolara as her first guests. The show will be streaming on the platform’s website and X account every Wednesday at noon EST. She will also be writing a weekly column and contributing to Jon Weiner’s Nobody’s Safe podcast.

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Russini is returning after seven months, following the Page Six-published photographs of her and Vrabel embracing and holding hands at an Arizona Hotel in April. They were already married to other people and denied accusations of misconduct and maintained that their relationship was professional.

Russini resigned from The Athletic. In September, the publication’s internal investigation reported that their relationship created the appearance of a conflict of interest and breached the standards.

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“The best way to describe what the last six months were like for me is heartbreaking,” Russini said to PEOPLE. “At the beginning of this, it was a nightmare.”

However, Russini said the NFL community was always supportive. Team owners, general managers, agents, coaches, and players regularly checked on her. She especially thanked Weiner for publicly standing by her when criticism hit.

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Russini gave credit to her husband, Kevin Goldschmidt. They have been married for six years, and she thanked him for her family’s support during that difficult time. She and her family stopped watching the news coverage and even deleted their X accounts to help her heal.

The experience just changed her perspective as a journalist.

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“The way I’m going to approach stories is going to be very different now. I have an understanding and an empathy that I didn’t have before. I would do stories in the past at the best of my ability, and sometimes now I reflect on those, and I don’t know if I always thought about how much this would affect not just the player, but a team, an organization, the players’ families,” she added.

Russini admitted that she now understands how the affects lasts on not jkust players but on their families as well. Now she is hoping to return with renewed purpose, letting her work do the talking.