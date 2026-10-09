Dianna Russini Makes Major Career Move Ahead of Long-Awaited Media Comeback

For years, Dianna Russini broke major headlines for the NFL. But for a brief period earlier during the offseason, Russini’s personal life itself became a major headline. Following that, Russini resigned from her position at The Athletic. Now, months after her resignation, she’s lining up a major career move that signals her comeback is closer than anyone expected.

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According to Page Six‘s IG post, “Dianna Russini has hired veteran publicist Melissa Nathan ahead of her media comeback, Page Six has learned. The insider told Page Six that while the parties involved have moved on, the mainstream media hasn’t — and it was time for Russini to seek some outside help to revamp her career.”

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Melissa Nathan is a veteran Hollywood crisis manager and the founder of The Agency Group PR (TAG), well-known for handling high-profile celebrity damage control, with a client list including Johnny Depp, Logan Paul, and Justin Baldoni.

Russini will reportedly seek Nathan’s expertise in managing the ongoing controversy and her eventual comeback. The controversy came to light when Page Six published photos of Russini and Vrabel together in Sedona, Arizona, on April 7, 2026.

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Both parties denied any impropriety. Russini claimed the photos lacked context and were part of a group hangout.

To that end, on April 14, 2026, as scrutiny intensified and Dianna Russini failed to provide evidence supporting the “group hangout” narrative, Russini resigned from her position at The Athletic.

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The Athletic launched an internal investigation into her reporting as well.

The investigation concluded on September 3, 2026, and the lengthy report, authored by editorial director for standards and quality Mike Semel, found Dianna Russini noncompliant with conflict-of-interest policies but at the same time found no clear evidence that her reporting was textually compromised.

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Does Dianna Russini have any offers ahead of her reported comeback?

Despite the controversy surrounding her resignation from The Athletic, Dianna Russini remains a highly sought-after media free agent represented by CAA.

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After all, she has worked in the sports industry and NFL media for about 15 years. But Russini’s big break came in 2015 when ESPN hired her as SportsCenter anchor before she transitioned full-time to the NFL and XFL beats.

In August 2023, eight years after joining ESPN, Russini joined The Athletic as Senior Lead NFL Journalist and worked there until her resignation in April 2026.

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According to reports, the veteran reporter is currently weighing competitive offers from several traditional sports networks and digital media outlets.

Barstool Sports has emerged as a lead candidate to land Dianna Russini. Barstool founder Dave Portnoy publicly declared hiring her a “no-brainer”, revealing that the company would bring her on board immediately if she wanted to work there.

“No-brainer, if she wanted to work here, we’d do it,” Portnoy said.

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Along with that, Radio host Jon “Stugotz” Weiner also publicly extended her a permanent job offer on his platform.

“I did say if the Athletic fired her, I would hire her,” Weiner said in May 2026. “They didn’t fire her. She stepped down from the Athletic, and the offer holds forever. If Dianna Russini decides one day, three months from now, a year from now, two years from now, that she wants to get back into this game, she has a place right here.”

The 2026 NFL season is already underway, with Week 5 approaching. With that being said, it remains to be seen whether Dianna will make a comeback this season or give it some time before she is seen on the sidelines again.