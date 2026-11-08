Dianna Russini Seemingly Secures Sponsorship Deal Ahead of Return to NFL Reporting

Sports journalist and NFL insider Dianna Russini is making a comeback to NFL reporting after the seven-month hiatus that followed her exit from The Athletic. Russini’s resignation came after her and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel’s pictures were released in April, which The Athletic claimed violated the publication’s conflict-of-interest guidelines. But now, Russini is reportedly set to come back.

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According to a November 6 report by Front Office Sports, Russini’s newest venture reportedly involves launching gambling-sponsored content on a new show starting next week (Nov. 11).

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“Russini is expected to launch new content sponsored by gambling operators, sources said, adding there have been talks with Jake Paul’s Betr platform, as well as offshore sportsbook BetUS,” Front Office Sports reported Friday. “One source said Russini has also had talks with iHeart.”

FOS also discovered a new account named “The Russini Report” that popped up on X last month, with the description stating that the channel will focus on “pro football news, injuries & analysis.” The description also contains a potential schedule for the show: “Live Wednesdays – 12 PM ET.”

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FOS also noted that the page was initially just followed by three accounts. The first belonged to Andres Vargas, a content creator and spokesperson for BetUS content creator and spokesperson Andres Vargas, while the second was associated with a BetUS-sponsored show named ‘Crossing Lines,’ featuring ex-Barstool personality Jeff Nadu and co-host Donnie Seymour. The third follower was a video manager named Natalie. The channel’s initial description also mentioned that the channel was sponsored by BetUS. But that information was later edited out.

Coincidentally, BetUS also teased a new show on November 6 via X. The teaser showed a cellphone chiming with messages enquiring about an unnamed host’s return. The phrasing of these messages, which included questions like: “IS IT TRUE? You back?”, “Football was weird without you reporting,” and “Can you please tell me if they are firing my coach?” All of this aligned oddly well with Russini’s hiatus and the speculation surrounding Vrabel’s future with the Patriots.

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The Russini Report X account also seems to be exclusively following official accounts belonging to sports teams, players, and sporting events.

Meanwhile, a source close to Russini also revealed that she will be “headlining her own show, which is very, very exciting for her.” They further stated that the new show will be aired on a digital platform.

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“It’s going to be on a digital platform. It will be launching next week,” the anonymous source added. “It’s been in the works for a while, and she can’t wait to get back to what she loves.”

Overall, all signs point to Russini making her debut soon. But it is yet to be seen if the reporter will be able to shake off the criticism that followed her since her April 2026 controversy.

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In April 2026, Page Six released photographs showing Russini hugging, holding hands, and getting cozy with the Patriots head coach at a resort in Sedona, Arizona.

More photographs emerged later on, including ones that showed the two kissing at a New York City bar in March 2020 and renting a boat together in Tennessee in 2021, revealing that their relationship had continued over several years.

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Both parties initially maintained that their relationship was not improper and was strictly platonic. However, the growing criticism prompted Russini to resign from The Athletic and disappear from the public eye mid-April. The publication also conducted its own investigation into Russini’s reports but did not find any evidence that indicated that she had fabricated or influenced reports to benefit Vrabel or his team.

Mike Vrabel dealt with the fallout of the controversy on his own end, albeit more privately. He was not punished by the league or dismissed from his head coach position with the Patriots. But he missed the final day of the 2026 NFL Draft to focus on family matters and begin counseling.