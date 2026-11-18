When Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano was diagnosed with leukemia in 2012, players, rivals, and reporters who covered the team all rallied around him, and “ChuckStrong” became a league-wide rallying cry. It was a reminder that the NFL world, on the field and in the press box, tends to close ranks when one of its own is hurting. This week, Dianna Russini did exactly that for fellow journalist Jon Machota.

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“Sending love and support. This is beautiful,” Russini wrote on X.

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Dianna Russini’s support comes after Jon Machota shared a heartfelt post about his father, Bob Machota, who passed away on Monday, November 16, 2026, after battling cancer for several years.

“My Dad passed away Monday after battling cancer for several years. This picture makes me smile. I come from a family of Detroit Lions fans, but because of my job, they follow all things Dallas Cowboys. My Dad was always on Twitter, keeping up with everything I posted. I’m going to miss all those talks about what was going on with the team,” Machota wrote on X.

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“He had an incredible work ethic and could fix anything, from a broken doorbell to my first car that I totaled. He wouldn’t stop until the job was done correctly. His masterpiece was completely restoring his 1971 Chevelle SS. But above all, he loved my Mom and was so proud of his sons.”

Born on July 15, 1953, Jon Machota’s father was a longtime Michigan resident, licensed boiler operator at Bi-County Hospital in Warren, and HVAC technician at Warren Woods School District.

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Russini is also well aware of Machota, as they were co-workers once and share a friendly relationship built over the years.

From August 2023 to April 2026, Dianna Russini worked as a lead NFL insider/reporter at The Athletic alongside Jon Machota, who serves as the outlet’s longtime Dallas Cowboys beat writer. During those three years, they collaborated on league-wide live blogs, NFL Draft coverage, and breaking Cowboys news.

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Notably, they co-wrote the August 2025 report detailing the contract standoff and deteriorating relationship between Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and pass rusher Micah Parsons.

Additionally, Dianna Russini also landed exclusive interviews, like her October 2024 one-on-one conversation with Jerry Jones at the NFL league meetings following his heated radio interview, and Jon Machota quoted her reporting directly on X, turning the interview into a story for The Athletic.

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The collaborative efforts from both Russini and Machota were evident during that tenure, which also helped them build a strong bond.