Dianna Russini Speaks Out After The Athletic Investigation Finds Journalistic Standards Violated

The Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini controversy has yet another turn: the latter has now broken her silence on the whole matter.

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The Athletic, the publication at which Russini worked, has finally concluded its investigation after she and Vrabel were spotted in suggestive photos at an Arizona resort, weeks ahead of the 2026 draft. The investigation found her to be “noncompliant” with The Athletic’s standards, but Russini had a stern message.

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“When reached for comment on the report, Russini declined to be interviewed,” Andrew Marchand wrote for The Athletic, “but gave a statement saying, ‘I stand by any and all reporting I’ve ever done in my career.'”

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Mike Semel, The Athletic’s editorial director for standards and editorial quality, was put in charge of the internal review and said Russini’s relationship with Vrabel, whether romantic or not, was in “complete violation of The Athletic’s standards” and “should have been disclosed.” Another set of photos at a New York City bar had dropped after the ones from Arizona.

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While the investigation was ongoing, Russini resigned from the publishing house, and The Athletic released her from her contract on April 14. But for The Athletic, the more important thing was to assess her work and whether it affected their credibility.

A statement from The Athletic said that they don’t have an agenda when writing stories, and “to maintain the highest form of authority,” a reporter should avoid being in a conflict of interest, which could also hinder the credibility of the media house, which The Athletic said is most important to them.

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What did Semel exactly do to find out if Russini’s relationship was reflected in her work? He reviewed 903 stories and 77 videos that included Russini’s “byline, co-byline, a contributor line, or a mention of her reporting,” and reviewed her 204 Scoop City podcast episodes under the company.

He also spoke with 14 Athletic staffers and watched 25 off-platform interviews where she represented the media house. But what was the outcome of the report?

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“I’ve not found a clear link to conclude that Russini used her platform to help promote Vrabel or help his teams during her time at The Athletic,” Semel wrote. “That said, there are examples of Russini writing glowingly of Vrabel that in hindsight are awkward or even uncomfortable.”

It was a public relations firestorm for both parties. Mike Vrabel had dismissed any insinuations of a romantic relationship between him and Russini, even calling them “laughable.” However, he took some time off before the final day of the draft to seek counselling with his wife, Jen Vrabel. Since then, the question of whether this controversy forced the Patriots to make an uncomfortable decision has loomed over the team.

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People had begun betting on Kalshi that Mike Vrabel would lose his job.

Vrabel sparked life into a team that once dominated the NFL for years, in his first year as its head coach. From being league underdogs before the 2025 season, the Patriots became a Super Bowl contender. In his full right, he deserved to be the AP NFL Coach of the Year last season. But this glory was all before his photos with Russini were released.

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The Patriots soldiered on this offseason, and somewhere along the way, the controversy became less of a problem. However, now that the report is out, Mike Vrabel and Co. will find it difficult to dodge questions related to it.

Mike Vrabel refuses to address investigation report

As expected, Vrabel was asked about his thoughts on The Athletic’s report. Here’s what he said:

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“We’re moved on and focused on Seattle and focused on the Patriots and focused on getting better this week,” he said on Thursday, per the Boston Globe. “I tried to just say that I’ve moved on and I’m excited about this new opportunity here as we start this season.”

The timing of the report adds more pressure on the Patriots’ 2026 campaign. They play their season opener on September 9 vs the Seattle Seahawks, a rematch of their previous meeting in Super Bowl LX. The stakes are too high for the franchise, because this season will be a glimpse of whether Vrabel’s system is sustainable for the long run.

However, the team has supported their coach all this while.

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“Well, we’re privileged to have Mike as our head coach,” team owner Robert Kraft said on ESPN in July. “You know, no one is infallible, and what’s great about Mike is he has great intellectual knowledge about football — all the technical skills — he relates to the players beautifully, and he’s someone I have a strong belief and faith in. I hope he’s going to be our head coach for many years to come.”

While it is expected that the Patriots will rally behind Vrabel with The Athletic’s findings being released, they will have to brace for yet another firestorm.