Dianna Russini Spotted on Boat Cruise With Husband & Kids for July 4 After Mike Vrabel Controversy

Three months after resort photos of Dianna Russini and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel surfaced and led to her resignation from The Athletic, even simple offseason sightings around them are being tracked.

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Page Six shared an exclusive video update featuring Dianna Russini’s weekend plans on their X handle. In the video, per the outlet’s post, “Dianna Russini and her husband, Kevin Goldschmidt, were spotted enjoying a cruise with their two young sons on July 4.”

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This was not the first time she was seen in public with her family. Russini was spotted on Mother’s Day with her children and husband outside their New Jersey home.

The reason that family video is getting dissected is the reporting that Russini quietly advised Vrabel during his head-coaching job hunt while still covering him as a high-paid NFL insider, with her salary reported to be around $800,000 a year.

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As of now, the investigation The Athletic launched on Russini is still active, with no findings released and no clear timeline for it, either. Back in June, The Athletic’s executive editor, Steven Ginsberg, had addressed his staff, noting that the investigation is “going to take a few more weeks.” The outlet has since published a long-form article focusing on Russini’s time with them in late June, but their final verdict is still pending.

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That investigation will be decided by what editors find in Russini’s past coverage and communication, especially now that the investigation has been narrowed to her NFL coverage for The Athletic, and not her personal conduct.

Imago PITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 16: ESPN reporter Dianna Russini looks on during the NFL American Football Herren USA football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers on September 16, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh PA. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire) NFL: SEP 16 Chiefs at Steelers PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon18091668239

Meanwhile, on the Vrabel side, cameras recently caught him and his wife, Jen, heading to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s New York wedding together on July 3rd. Their faces were notably quite serious as they walked past lenses that have followed them since the resort photos first ran.

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Dianna Russini is taking this time to reconnect with her family. Mike Vrabel has a team hungry for playoff glory waiting for him in Foxborough while he enjoys a trip to the Big Apple. Until the internal review linking Russini and Vrabel ends, these clips say more about how both households have been navigating this turbulent offseason.