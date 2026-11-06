Dianna Russini to Return to NFL Media With New Weekly Show Months After Resigning From The Athletic: Report

Dianna Russini spent years building a reputation as one of the NFL’s most recognizable insiders. Her exit from The Athletic in April put that career on hold, but almost seven months later, she appears ready to take another shot at football media. This time, the former ESPN reporter could be doing it with a weekly digital show of her own.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Next week, Dianna Russini apparently will return to sports media,” Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Wednesday. “Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Russini has begun getting the word out to people in the league that she’ll be returning to work ‘next week.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Front Office Sports reported on Friday that the project could be backed by a sportsbook, with BetUS emerging as the likely partner.

The show’s X account offers the clearest hint so far. It promotes a live weekly broadcast on Wednesdays at noon ET, and people connected to BetUS follow the account.

ADVERTISEMENT

The connection became harder to ignore on Friday when BetUS released a promotional video teasing a new show set to launch November 11. The clip featured messages asking whether a familiar woman was returning to football reporting. The Russini Report account on X had also previously described the program as being “Powered by BetUS,” although that wording was later removed.

A source familiar with the situation told Front Office Sports that Russini could return to her NFL insider role. However, the bigger challenge will be getting the same level of cooperation from players, coaches, and league personnel that she once enjoyed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All she needs is one big scoop to show she has motion,” the source told FOS.

There has been no official announcement from Russini or BetUS. FOS reported that the former reporter had also spoken with Jake Paul’s Betr platform and iHeart.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, spokespeople for those companies did not respond to requests for comment, while Russini stopped responding when asked about the potential arrangements. Barstool Sports, FanDuel, Kalshi and Underdog are reportedly not part of the current plans.

A return to NFL reporting will bring Russini back into the same environment where she built her reputation, but the circumstances surrounding her departure have not disappeared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dianna Russini Faces a Different Challenge After the Athletic Exit

In April, the New York Post published photographs of Russini with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel at an Arizona resort. Both initially described their interaction as innocent and denied any other involvement. Russini resigned from The Athletic on April 14, before the publication completed its review of her work.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Athletic released its findings in September. Its editorial director for standards and quality, Mike Semel, concluded that Russini’s undisclosed relationship with Vrabel violated the outlet’s policies.

“Russini’s relationship with Vrabel was in clear violation of The Athletic’s standards,” Semel wrote. “Regardless of whether the relationship was romantic, it was a breach and should have been disclosed.”

The investigation reviewed 903 articles, 77 videos and 204 podcast episodes. It did not establish that Russini used her reporting to benefit Vrabel or his teams, although the outlet recommended editorial notes on one written story and three videos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her potential partnership with BetUS adds another complication. The Costa Rica-based sportsbook operates outside the mainstream US sports media landscape, and a connection with an offshore gambling company could raise questions about how NFL teams and league officials view her new platform. The league maintains strict restrictions on illegal gambling, making the association particularly sensitive.

Russini’s return will therefore involve more than finding an audience for a new show. She will need to rebuild trust with the people she covers while proving that she can still deliver the reporting that made her a prominent NFL insider. With the playoffs approaching, the first major test could arrive sooner than expected.