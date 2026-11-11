Dianna Russini’s Return Takes Embarrassing Turn After Major Network Blunder

Dianna Russini made her name breaking NFL news and building connections across the league. And now her return to football coverage was supposed to be the next big headline on Wednesday after an offseason full of controversy. Instead, technical problems at the platform carrying her new show became the first story surrounding her comeback.

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Russini’s new program, The Russini Report, was scheduled to debut at noon ET on BetUS. However, viewers who tuned in found no episode waiting for them, as reported on X. The sportsbook’s website displayed a promotional video on a loop, while links shared through the show’s social media accounts also failed to provide any access.

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The show’s X account addressed the problem at 12:24 p.m. ET, blaming the unexpected traffic for the delay.

“Well… you broke it. The premiere of The Russini Report drew a record-breaking audience today! We’re adding more seats so everyone gets in. Stay with us! We’ll be back shortly.”

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The first episode eventually appeared around 12:45 p.m. ET, roughly 45 minutes after its scheduled start. A spokeswoman for Russini’s public relations representative told Front Office Sports that the delay was caused by website traffic, as the site had crashed.

The launch also created confusion over whether the program was supposed to be live. BetUS had advertised a weekly live show, but the episode that eventually appeared seemed to be pre-recorded.

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Russini even told viewers she would keep an eye on emails and questions, adding to the impression that she would be interacting with the audience during the broadcast.

Once the episode got underway, Russini focused on football rather than the controversy that had brought her career to a halt earlier this year.

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The former ESPN and Athletic reporter opened with a personal message about the time she had spent away from NFL coverage.

“Over the past few months, I have had a lot of time to think about my life and my priorities and the person I want to be moving forward,” Russini said. She also thanked those who had supported her during her absence and added that her “passion for covering this league has never been stronger.”

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Russini resigned from The Athletic in April after photos of her with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel at an Arizona resort prompted questions about their relationship.

The Athletic later carried an internal review of Russini’s work. Its September report concluded that her failure to disclose the relationship to editors violated the publication’s standards, but it did not determine whether the relationship was romantic. The review also found that most of her reporting had no connection to Vrabel.

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Russini did not directly address the findings or her departure during Wednesday’s show. Instead, she discussed NFL topics alongside guests including former coach Bill Parcells and Philadelphia radio personality Spike Eskin.

The delayed debut marked Russini’s first major step back into the public eye after months away from NFL reporting. She is also simultaneously working on a weekly column for BetUS.

For a reporter whose reputation was built on delivering information to football fans, the return began with an avoidable technical setback. The show eventually made it online, but its first impression was shaped by a broken launch rather than the reporting Russini had hoped to put back in the spotlight.