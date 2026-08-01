“Did Really Stupid Things”: NY Radio Host Rips Robert Saleh for Jets Failure While Wishing Complete Disaster As Titans HC

Leaving the New York Jets might have boosted Pete Carroll and Todd Bowles’ coaching careers. But the same can’t be said for Robert Saleh, who is now the head coach of the Tennessee Titans. Even though many believe that he can do better away from the Jets, WFAN Sports Radio’s Gregg Giannotti had a different opinion.

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“I just don’t understand why people think he’s gonna be a good head coach now,” Giannotti fired off on WFAN Sports Radio’s Boomer And Gio podcast. “I understand that the stink of the Jets is a thing. And when people leave the Jets, they seem to get better. But this guy was in over his head. And he came across as not a very bright person.

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“It’s true. I mean, I felt like he just didn’t have the intellect to really run the team in the way that he needed to. He just did really stupid things, said really stupid things, [he] was texting with Joe Beningo… Just did a lot of dumb things. And then all of a sudden, he’s now gonna become Tom Landry because he left the Jets? But he’s got an offensive coordinator, who also failed epically here in New York, who’s gonna be great. I want that team to go right down the toilet.”

Giannotti’s comments follow Robert Saleh’s equally fiery comments he reportedly made against the Jets. Superfan Fireman Ed said on The Jake Asman Show that he encountered the head coach at the American Century Championship. After harmlessly bringing up the Jets’ Week 1 matchup vs the Titans, Saleh said that his side would “kick the Jets’ a–es.”

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When asked about this interaction at a presser, Saleh only brushed it off.

“I don’t think the Jets are coming here Week 1 to sit at the 50-yard line and roast their marshmallows and talk about our summer. So we’re getting after it, they’re getting after it, and may the best team win.”

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If anyone else had made the comments against the Jets, not many would be surprised. But because this is Robert Saleh, the development is getting some attention. After all, his overall record as the Jets’ head coach is 20-36, spending three seasons in that position.

There were many flaws in Saleh’s tenure in New York. There was chronic offensive inconsistency, zero playoff appearances, and an inability to solve the quarterback position, despite having someone like Aaron Rodgers on the team. The team struggled with penalties, mental errors, and instability under center. Saleh was unceremoniously fired by the Jets midway through the 2024 season.

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Having an attitude against the Jets despite such a stint would definitely not sit right with fans.

With the Titans working younger pieces into the offensive mix and his defensive unit finding its edge, Saleh is attempting to prove that his Jets failure was a product of New York’s environment rather than his own limitations. But only time will tell if he succeeds.