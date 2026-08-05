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Did the Chicago Bears Do Enough to Fix Their Pass Rush Ahead of the 2026 NFL Season?

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Daniel Rios

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Aug 4, 2026 | 11:05 PM EDT

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Did the Chicago Bears Do Enough to Fix Their Pass Rush Ahead of the 2026 NFL Season?

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Daniel Rios

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Aug 4, 2026 | 11:05 PM EDT

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Chicago Bears fans are hopeful this is the season the team can make a run to the NFC Championship game.

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Last year, even though Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was inconsistent, he showed improvement in the Ben Johnson offense. There were moments when Williams’s superhuman capabilities made him an exciting player to watch. That play against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional round last season is still jaw-dropping. However, one of the Bears’ biggest weaknesses last season was their pass rush.

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With us about a week into training camp for a majority of the league now, it’s safe to assume rosters are all but locked in going into 2026. It’s fair to ask an important question: did the Bears improve their pass rush in the offseason?

StatisticLeague Rank
Opponent Time to Throw: 2.85 seconds21st
Team Sacks: 3522nd
Team Sack Rate: 5.8%21st
Quarterback Pressures: 18727th
Pressure Rate: 31.2%27th
Team Average Time to Pressure: 2.8932nd

How did Chicago Address It?

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With defensive coordinator Dennis Allen at the helm, Chicago runs a base 4-3 scheme (four down linemen and three linebackers) that features some hybrid looks and primarily runs man coverage. The Bears ranked eighth last year in man coverage rate at 29.1 percent. A good pass-rush helps man coverage, but Chicago didn’t have it last season.

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Bears fans might be disappointed to hear the team didn’t add really anything to their defensive line from last season. Most of the defensive additions came in the secondary, including Coby Bryant and Dillon Thieneman. The only front-seven addition, who will start right off the bat, is former Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush.

Looking at the Bears’ pass rush, they’ll rely heavily on Montez Sweat, who has proven he can handle being the No. 1 pass rusher on a team. Sweat ranked 18th in the league in pressures (54) and seventh in sacks (10). It’s what Chicago brought him here to do, and he’s shown he is worth every penny.

The only problem here is he needs help.

Returning from Injury

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One of the bigger additions to the Bears in the 2025 offseason was edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo, who stands at 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds. He is the ideal edge player for an Allen-led defense.

Odeyingbo started eight games for the Bears last season before he went down with a season-ending injury. He recorded 21 tackles and one sack, but showed signs of finding his groove opposite Sweat.

The other options at edge rusher for the Bears are Austin Booker and Daniel Hardy, both of whom are returning to Chicago. Booker is entering his third year in the league after being picked by the Bears in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. With Odeyingbo going down, Booker saw an expanded role and finished 2025 with five and a half sacks and five tackles for loss.

He showed some growth towards the end of the year, averaging 3.8 quarterback pressures over the last six games.

Hardy hasn’t seen as much playing time as a seventh-round pick by the Rams in the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s a bit smaller at 6-foot-2 and 255 pounds, but played in 17 games last season. He’s more of a special teams player, but has a chance at an expanded role if he can make an impact rushing the passer.

Interior pass rush

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In the middle of the Bears’ defensive line are two veterans in Gervon Dexter Sr. and Grady Jarrett.

Jarrett is entering his 12th season in the league and signed with the Bears in the 2025 offseason. He’s being paid like a top-15 defensive tackle in the league, but hasn’t been playing like one over the past couple of seasons. He finished 2025 ranked 60th among defensive tackles in quarterback pressures and tied for 75th in run-stop tackles.

Dexter, who was drafted in 2023, is coming off his best season in Chicago with 43 tackles, six tackles for loss, and six sacks. He also finished 20th in quarterback pressures last season with 43. Dexter is entering the last year of his contract and will expect a payday.

Looking at the rest of the roster, it’s more depth pieces. Neville Gallimore, Kentavius Street, and rookie Jordan van den Berg will likely rotate in at points throughout the season. None are considered elite pass rushers, but all can contribute in points when Jarrett or Dexter have to come off the field.

Did the Bears Fix Their Pass Rush?

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To keep it short, no. But things can certainly change.

The late emergence of Booker and Odeyinbo, both returning healthy, could help the pass rush be better than it was last year. But the reality is the team is coming with the same group that struggled to get pressure onto Jordan Love and Matthew Stafford in the playoffs.

Chicago averaged 17.5 pressures per game in its playoff run last season. For reference, the Seattle Seahawks averaged 24.6 pressures per game during their Super Bowl run. It’s a difference of seven pressures, but seven pressures can change the outcome of a game. One of them can lead to a turnover or stop a drive on third down.

Bears fans should have optimism going into this season. Ben Johnson has revived this franchise and put hope in the hearts of Bears fans everywhere, but reality has set in. This pass-rush will have to step up from last season, or a Super Bowl run isn’t gonna happen for Chicago.

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Daniel Rios

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Daniel Rios is a Senior NFL Writer at EssentiallySports who specializes in trade and roster analysis, along with team projections and the season's major storylines. A graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, Daniel has written for Sports Illustrated, the LA Daily News, and Sports360AZ. During his time at Arizona State, he covered major events including the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the NFL Combine, gaining hands-on experience at some of football's biggest stages. A lifelong football fan, Daniel has a particular passion for the NFL Draft. He has hosted live draft shows alongside NFL legend Brian Urlacher and produced coverage around the event, and he brings that same energy to his daily reporting for EssentiallySports.

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Afreen Kabir

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