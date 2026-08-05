Did the Chicago Bears Do Enough to Fix Their Pass Rush Ahead of the 2026 NFL Season?

Chicago Bears fans are hopeful this is the season the team can make a run to the NFC Championship game.

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Last year, even though Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was inconsistent, he showed improvement in the Ben Johnson offense. There were moments when Williams’s superhuman capabilities made him an exciting player to watch. That play against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional round last season is still jaw-dropping. However, one of the Bears’ biggest weaknesses last season was their pass rush.

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With us about a week into training camp for a majority of the league now, it’s safe to assume rosters are all but locked in going into 2026. It’s fair to ask an important question: did the Bears improve their pass rush in the offseason?

Statistic League Rank Opponent Time to Throw: 2.85 seconds 21st Team Sacks: 35 22nd Team Sack Rate: 5.8% 21st Quarterback Pressures: 187 27th Pressure Rate: 31.2% 27th Team Average Time to Pressure: 2.89 32nd

How did Chicago Address It?

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 28: Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat 98 warms up during the game between the Chicago Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles on November 28, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 28 Bears at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251128246

With defensive coordinator Dennis Allen at the helm, Chicago runs a base 4-3 scheme (four down linemen and three linebackers) that features some hybrid looks and primarily runs man coverage. The Bears ranked eighth last year in man coverage rate at 29.1 percent. A good pass-rush helps man coverage, but Chicago didn’t have it last season.

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Bears fans might be disappointed to hear the team didn’t add really anything to their defensive line from last season. Most of the defensive additions came in the secondary, including Coby Bryant and Dillon Thieneman. The only front-seven addition, who will start right off the bat, is former Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush.

Looking at the Bears’ pass rush, they’ll rely heavily on Montez Sweat, who has proven he can handle being the No. 1 pass rusher on a team. Sweat ranked 18th in the league in pressures (54) and seventh in sacks (10). It’s what Chicago brought him here to do, and he’s shown he is worth every penny.

The only problem here is he needs help.

Returning from Injury

Imago FOXBOROUGH, MA – DECEMBER 01: Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo 54 leaves warm up before a game between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts on December 1, 2024, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 01 Colts at Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon482241201108

One of the bigger additions to the Bears in the 2025 offseason was edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo, who stands at 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds. He is the ideal edge player for an Allen-led defense.

Odeyingbo started eight games for the Bears last season before he went down with a season-ending injury. He recorded 21 tackles and one sack, but showed signs of finding his groove opposite Sweat.

The other options at edge rusher for the Bears are Austin Booker and Daniel Hardy, both of whom are returning to Chicago. Booker is entering his third year in the league after being picked by the Bears in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. With Odeyingbo going down, Booker saw an expanded role and finished 2025 with five and a half sacks and five tackles for loss.

He showed some growth towards the end of the year, averaging 3.8 quarterback pressures over the last six games.

Hardy hasn’t seen as much playing time as a seventh-round pick by the Rams in the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s a bit smaller at 6-foot-2 and 255 pounds, but played in 17 games last season. He’s more of a special teams player, but has a chance at an expanded role if he can make an impact rushing the passer.

Interior pass rush

Imago CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 09: Gervon Dexter Sr. 99 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after sacking Jaxson Dart 6 of the New York Giants on third and long during a football game between the Chicago Bears and the New York Giants at Soldier Field on November 9 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Ben Hsu/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 09 Giants at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon224251109001

In the middle of the Bears’ defensive line are two veterans in Gervon Dexter Sr. and Grady Jarrett.

Jarrett is entering his 12th season in the league and signed with the Bears in the 2025 offseason. He’s being paid like a top-15 defensive tackle in the league, but hasn’t been playing like one over the past couple of seasons. He finished 2025 ranked 60th among defensive tackles in quarterback pressures and tied for 75th in run-stop tackles.

Dexter, who was drafted in 2023, is coming off his best season in Chicago with 43 tackles, six tackles for loss, and six sacks. He also finished 20th in quarterback pressures last season with 43. Dexter is entering the last year of his contract and will expect a payday.

Looking at the rest of the roster, it’s more depth pieces. Neville Gallimore, Kentavius Street, and rookie Jordan van den Berg will likely rotate in at points throughout the season. None are considered elite pass rushers, but all can contribute in points when Jarrett or Dexter have to come off the field.

Did the Bears Fix Their Pass Rush?

Imago Nov 3, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker (94) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

To keep it short, no. But things can certainly change.

The late emergence of Booker and Odeyinbo, both returning healthy, could help the pass rush be better than it was last year. But the reality is the team is coming with the same group that struggled to get pressure onto Jordan Love and Matthew Stafford in the playoffs.

Chicago averaged 17.5 pressures per game in its playoff run last season. For reference, the Seattle Seahawks averaged 24.6 pressures per game during their Super Bowl run. It’s a difference of seven pressures, but seven pressures can change the outcome of a game. One of them can lead to a turnover or stop a drive on third down.

Bears fans should have optimism going into this season. Ben Johnson has revived this franchise and put hope in the hearts of Bears fans everywhere, but reality has set in. This pass-rush will have to step up from last season, or a Super Bowl run isn’t gonna happen for Chicago.